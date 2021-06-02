HARTFORD — Watertown’s boys golf team closed out the season with an eighth place finish at the Hartford regional on Tuesday at the Washington County Golf Course.
Myles Nourse (102), Aaron Sellnow (109), Matthew Marchant (114) and Graeson Mihalko (129) scored for the Goslings.
Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 302; Slinger 321; Hartford 340; Plymouth 346; West Bend West 356; Beaver Dam 387; West Bend East 390; Watertown 455.
Top five individuals: 1 (tie), Amtmann, HA, and Fickel, HA, 73; King, HA, 74; 4, Raimer, Sli, 75; 5, Summers, Sli, 77.
Individual sectional qualifiers: Spaeth, WBW, 86; Held, WBW, 88; Helgeson, WBW, 89; Memmel, WBE 90.
