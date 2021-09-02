LAKE MILLS -- Kyle Main and Ethan Schuetz each had hat tricks as Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team defeated visiting Living Word Lutheran 7-4 in a nonconference game on Wednesday.
"A slow start defensively across the field led to a 3-2 deficit going into halftime," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "We picked up the communication and connected passes much better in the second half which led to much more opportunities. Kyle Main and Ethan Schuetz both found the back of the net three times each with calm finishes. Archer Chaudhary netted the last goal while throwing on two assists."
The Warriors (4-0-0) trailed 3-1 in the first half until a Main score in the 39th minute, assisted by Josh Krenke. Main then scored on a Schuetz assist in the 49th minute for the equalizer. Schuetz scored nine minutes later, assisted by Pierre Schulz, and Main found the back of the net in the 68th minute, assisted by Archer Chaudhary, for his hat trick and to push the lead to 5-3.
Both sides scored in the 72nd minute as Schuetz capped off his hat trick with a score assisted by Chaudhary, who scored off Jack Milbrath's assist in the 75th minute for the final margin.
Lakeside keeper Calvin Geerdts stopped nine shots.
The Warriors host Jefferson today at 4:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7, LIVING WORD 4
Living Word 3 1 -- 4
Lakeside 2 5 -- 7
First half: LL -- Schuetz (Wolfram), 14:00; LW -- Dunn, 16:00; Yurk, 25:00; Dunn (Breckenfelder) 37:00; LL -- Main (J. Krenke), 39:00.
Second half: LL -- Main (Schuetz), 49:00; Schuetz (Chaudhary), 72:00; LW -- Wrucke, 72:00; LL -- Chaudhary (Milbrath), 75:00.
Saves: LW (Denecke) 5; LL (Geerdts) 9.
Shots on goal: LW 13, LL 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.