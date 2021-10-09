JUNEAU — Derek Lindert rushed for 118 yards and four touchdowns to lead Pardeeville to a 54-6 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Dodgeland on Friday.
Lindert scored on runs of 21 and 9 yards as Pardeeville (5-3, 4-2 in conference) went up 16-0 early in the second quarter. Dodgeland (0-8, 0-6) got on the board with 2 minutes, 39 seconds left in the half on senior running back Caden Brugger’s 1-yard touchdown run to make it 16-6.
Devin Seth answered 14 seconds later for the Bulldogs with a 72-yard touchdown run and later threw a touchdown pass to Dylan Lancelle.
Brugger led the Trojans with 17 carries for 40 yards. Quarterback Nathan Johnson completed 2-of-8 passes for 28 yards.
Dodgeland travels to Palmyra-Eagle in a battle of winless teams next Friday to close out the regular season.
PARDEEVILLE 54, DODGELAND 6
Pardeeville 8 16 23 7 — 54
Dodgeland 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
P — Lindert 21 run (Seth run)
Second Quarter
P — Linder 9 run (Lindert run)
D — Brugger 1 run (run failed)
P — Seth 72 run (Lancelle pass from Seth)
Third Quarter
P — Guenthier 31 run (Smith pass from Seth)
P — Lancelle 20 pass from Seth (Lancelle run)
P — Lindert 5 run (kick good)
P — Lindert 19 run (kick good)
Team statistics — First Downs: P 19, D 6. By rush: P 15, D 4. By pass: P 4, D 1. By Penalty: P 0, D 1. Total offense: P 462, D 87. Rushing: P 38-348, D 33-59. Passing: P 114, D 28. Fumbles-Lost: P 0-0, D 2-2. Penalties: P 4-45, D 2-15.
Individual statistics — Rushing: P, Lindert 17-118. D Brugger 17-40. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — P Seth 5-6-0, D 2-8-0. Receiving: P, Lancelle 3-78, D, Hahn 1-23
