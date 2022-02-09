Watertown sophomore guard Lily Oiler drives to the basket during a Badger East girls basketball game against DeForest on Tuesday at WHS. Oiler led four players in double figures with 16 points as the Goslings won 53-48.
Sophomore point guard Lily Oiler led four players in double figures with 16 points as Watertown’s girls basketball team defeated DeForest 53-48 in a Badger East game on Tuesday at WHS.
Watertown (17-5, 9-4 in conference) led 25-19 at the break behind balanced scoring. Oiler scored six of her points, while sophomore guard Ellie Desmet scored six of her 13, freshman forward Alyx Johnson scored eight of her 10 and sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs scored five of her 10.
The lead grew as high as 51-38 before the Norskies rallied to cut it to five. The Goslings held on to complete a season sweep.
“We made it a little interesting, but we survived,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said.
“This was similar to our game at Waunakee.DeForest shot it well in the first half, hitting five 3s. We didn’t rebound as well as we should, but we were able to get some easy shots at the rim and build a little lead.
“In the second half, we did a little better job getting out on shooters and stopping those interior passes. They did come back on us. DeForest has as good a pressure as anybody does. We had some troubles with traps, but we got enough stops down the stretch and took care of the ball enough to close it out. We had good balance tonight.”
Rylan Oberg scored 19 points to pace DeForest (12-10, 6-7)
Watertown hosts Beaver Dam for Senior Night on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.