JUNEAU -- Mason Tapp scored all 17 of his points in the second half to carry Oakfield to a 60-51 Trailways East victory over Dodgeland's boys basketball team on Friday.
Oakfield (1-1) led 26-17 at halftime, but Dodgeland (0-3) rallied to tie the game at 49-49 late in regulation. The Oaks closed the game on an 11-2 run over the final two minutes, with Tapp hitting a 3-pointer and making 3-of-4 free throws to close the game out.
"We just didn't have an answer for him at the end," Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. "It's another one of those things where if we could have had a normal summer, we could have (prepared for situations like this)."
Sy Otte posted his third consecutive double-double for the Trojans with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Caden Brugger added 13 points. Dilan Fenner finished with seven points, four assists and three steals. Jace Christopherson added five points and three steals.
"I was happy with how we ran our offense, until the last two minutes," coach Otte said. "We shared the ball. We were balanced. Guys were stepping up and hitting shots. We're 0-3, but we're feeling better about where we are at than we have been in other years at this point."
Dodgeland travels to play Horicon on Thursday.
OAKFIELD 60, DODGELAND 51
Oakfield 26 34 -- 60
Dodgeland 17 34 -- 51
Oakfield (fg fta-ftm tps) - Bass 4 1-1 9, B. Bijl 5 0-2 10, Stahnan 0 2-2 2, Tapp 4 5-6 17, Sabel 3 2-4 9, Fox 1 0-0 3, L. Bijl 0 2-2 2, Gligla 3 2-2 8 Totals 20 14-19 60
Dodgeland (fg fta-ftm tps) - Otte 7 5-9 20, Brugger 4 4-4 13, Christopherson 2 0-0 5, Fenner 2 2-2 7, Nelson 1 0-2 2, Appenfeldt 2 0-0 4 Totals 18 11-17 51
Three-point goals - O (Tapp 4, Sabel 1, Fox 1), D (Otte 1, Brugger 1, Christopherson 1, Fenner 1)
Total fouls - O 15, D 16
