The final score was not destined to be pretty. The final takeaways, on the other hand, were very encouraging.
Defending Division 2 state runner-up Reedsburg brought everyone back for the season opener against a Watertown team which lost three key starters to graduation.
The Goslings held the second-ranked Beavers to just one point over the game's first 5 minutes, 48 seconds. Reedsburg eventually settled in and took control en route to a 54-33 victory on Friday, but Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg had no problem finding positives afterwards.
"For the majority of these kids, they’ve never played against that type of speed and athleticism across the board,” Stollberg said. "There were plenty of times where we looked like a new team playing together, but the first four or five minutes to hold them scoreless, this feels the same (as the last two seasons). We’re right at home with this. As soon as I saw that, I figured, we can play.”
Sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs scored the game’s first points on a basket underneath with 16:13 left in the first half and freshman forward AJ Johnson scored off an entry pass from sophomore point guard Lily Oiler to put the Goslings up 4-1 with 12:34 to go in the opening frame.
Oiler did a tremendous job bringing the ball up against Reedsburg’s elite level pressure and the Goslings were feeling good early after coming up with four takeaways in the halfcourt set.
“She’s a true point guard,” Stollberg said. "For a sophomore playing in her first varsity game, I told her, that’s the best pressure you are going to see. She’ll see pressure like that consistently, but it’s never going to be better than that. They are one of the best pressing teams we’ll face.”
Any time Oiler wasn’t the one bringing the ball up, the Goslings failed to get the ball across halfcourt without a turnover. That’s when Reedsburg heated up. The Beavers hit four 3s in each half and reached the bonus with just over six minutes gone in the contest. They feasted at the line, hitting 13 of 16 free throws in the first half. Sophomore guard Sydney Cherney 13 of her game-high 20 points in the first half to spark Reedsburg to a 29-16 leading entering the break. The lead remained in double digits the rest of the way.
Senior guard Lily Gifford led Watertown with nine points. Oiler and junior forward Abby Walsh each added six, but most of those points came in the second half with the game out of reach.
"It’s really hard to score on them,” Stollberg said. "They’re not big, but they are one of the best defensive teams. It’s really hard not to get sped up against them. Then the head goes down and we’re not seeing cutters.
"We actually played a lot of 3-2 tonight. Our rules are almost identical to the 1-3-1, but it allows us to get out to the corners a little bit better. Reedsburg, they are such good shooters that they can put a knockdown shooter in both corners and then it makes us have to really help and over extend to help on the baseline. We gave up a little more of the lane than we normally would give up.
"For them getting in the bonus with 10 minutes to play in the first half, I looked up and we were down 13 … I don’t feel terrible. They played some 1-3-1 in the second half, which they started doing last year. We were prepared for it, we just haven’t seen it that much, so it took us a while. Then we finally started to get some good shots against it.
Hinrichs could afford to be more of a perimeter player as a freshman with Teya Maas in the paint. She and Johnson will be expected to provide more scoring inside this season. For her part, Hinrichs was tenacious on both ends of the floor and seemed to fully embrace her new role. She ran into foul trouble against Reedsburg and ending up fouling out early in the second half, but better days are ahead.
"Even in the scrimmage, she came out with a fire,” Stollberg said. "She had a tremendous freshman season, but she just has another gear. When we need some offensive rebounds and hustle plays and stuff like that, she was there and got them. You’d never know she’s a sophomore She’s really mature.
"Then right away, two minutes in, here come our freshmen, and they were fine. They did a great job. I can’t imagine being a freshman, and here you go against the No. 2 team in the state. Have fun. But they were fine. They didn’t panic. I was really proud of them. I thought we had a good showing and we played better than what the scoreboard shows.
"This is the best schedule we’ve ever had. We'll keep our head up and we’ll get better and by the end of the season, we’ll be right where we need to be.”
Watertown travels to face Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
REEDSBURG 54, WATERTOWN 33
Reedsburg 29 25 — 54
Watertown 16 17 — 33
Reedsburg (fg ft-fta tp) — Bestor 2 1-2 6, T Cherney 2 5-6 10, S. Cherney 5 7-8 20, Wieman 5 3-5 15, Benish 1 0-0 3 Totals 15 16-21 54
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Doherty 0 1-2 1, Oiler 2 1-3 6, Walsh 2 2-4 6, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Gifford 4 0-1 9, Hinrichs 1 2-2 4, Quinn 2 0-1 4 Totals 12 7-15 33
Three-point goals — R (Bestor, T. Cherney, S. Cherney 3, Wieman 2, Benish), W (Oiler, Gifford)
Total fouls — R 17, W 24
Fouled out — W (Hinrichs, Johnson)
