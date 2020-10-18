LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran's volleyball team collected a pair of victories in a triangular at LLHS on Saturday.
The Warriors won their third and fourth matches in three days, beating Lake Country Lutheran 25-23, 25-21 before a 25-12, 25-22 victory over Luther Prep.
Senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers totaled 19 kills and junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz had 10 for Lakeside (7-3). Senior setter Kaylee Raymond distributed 41 assists, sophomore defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson served four aces, senior middle hitter Sydney Langille had two blocks and senior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik dug out 23 shots.
"It was another great day of competition," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "The team is communicating really well and working together out on the court. The chemistry is improving, and they continue to be ready to rise to a challenge. We have one more regular season match left and are ready to head to in to postseason."
Lakeside plays at Waterloo on Monday at 7:15 p.m. to conclude the regular season.
Luther Prep goes 0-2
The Phoenix lost their opening match to Lake Country Lutheran 25-11, 26-24 before falling to Lakeside in the third match of the day, finishing the regular season 6-7.
"We knew we'd have tough competition coming into these games," Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. "We started out slow both games but then we really fought hard in game 2.
"We know we will see both of these teams in the postseason at some point and today gave us a great idea of what to expect. My girls are showing their resilience and that they still have fight and that is so encouraging."
Senior outside hitter Lauren Paulsen led the team with 14 kills, also totaling 18 digs and a block.
Junior outside hitter Ella Tomhave had four kills and 13 digs. Senior setter Grace Kieselhorst had five kills, eight digs and 16 assists. Senior middle hitter Mary Jule Ruehrdanz had 2.5 blocks.
Luther Prep drew the second seed in its WIAA Division 2 regional and will host third-seeded Lake Mills on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals. The Phoenix swept the regular-season series.
