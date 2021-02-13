OCONOMOWOC — Sadly, Watertown and Oconomowoc don’t face each other as conference foes any more.
Sure, the two schools go head-to-head in as many nonconference matchups as they can schedule, but it just isn’t the same.
Unless they meet in the playoffs.
Then, some of that old juice, some of that old spark returns.
“So many good games,” said Arno Kirchenwitz, Oconomowoc’s longtime varsity girls basketball coach and current assistant.
This one lived up to the rivalry.
Senior guard Aubrey’s Schmutzler’s 3-pointer near the left corner with 5.5 seconds remaining gave third-seeded Watertown a 48-47 win over second-seeded Oconomowoc in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Friday at OHS.
Schmutzler is a streaky 3-pointer shooter. She made four that broke the game open in the team’s 56-42 win at Baraboo last month, and hit two timely triples in both wins over Badger South rival Edgewood.
But she was way off the mark in this one before senior guard Avalon Uecke gave her a shot at redemption. It was the shot of a lifetime.
"No, it wasn’t (going in earlier),” Schmutzler said. "I was so disappointed. I didn’t have a very good shooting week in practice, so I thought maybe I was just saving it up for this game. God told me to save it for the last shot, apparently.
"There were three of us that were ready to take a shot, but I was the only open one, apparently. I passed it to Avalon and ran in. She passed it to me and there it goes. I can’t stop shaking. That was probably the biggest shot of my life.”
Watertown burned two times outs attempting to get the ball set up for inbounds play along the baseline, but couldn’t get into position.
"We had two time outs left, so we tried to get the ball down low enough,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. "We were saving a play that we haven’t used against a 2-3 zone to get a layup. We didn’t get it low enough to get it out of bounds (along the baseline). So, we had to get it in. After that, we just set up with the high post, with two shooters in the corners.
"We said, if you have a look to win it, take it. Otherwise, get it to (senior forward Teya Maas) and she’ll try to go up. In that situation, with them in a zone, if we tried to do something fancy with a screen, we’re going to turn it over. We were trying to look for one shot. Just let them make a play. Obviously, very fortunate, but we practice those situations every single night, even in November. Aubrey is a kid, she plays best when she needs to play best. Fitting that she hit the shot.”
Uecke, who led Watertown with 14 points, never doubted her teammate.
"We have a connection,” Uecke said. “She has been a timely 3-point shooter this whole season and Stollberg told us, whoever is open, just give it to them. I trust in Aubrey. When she shot it, I knew it was going in. When we need 3-point shots, she’ll make them, and I can count on her. She pulled it out for us tonight. I am very proud of her. I am very happy to call her my teammate, because we are best friends, so we have that connection on the court. That was just an amazing experience to have with her."
Watertown (12-5) trailed by 12 points in the first half before battling back to take a lead, and trailed again by five with less than two minutes remaining, but both times rode their pillaging 1-3-1 defense to pick up key steals that led to transition baskets.
Oconomowoc (11-11) led 22-10 with 6:21 left in the first half on senior guard Elyse Hall’s 3-pointer, but the Goslings closed the half on a 12-2 run to pull within two.
Schmutzler began the run with a steal and hit a free throw. Uecke followed with a 3-pointer from the top off a kick-out from Maas, then took a steal coast-to-coast. After another steal by Schmutzler, Uecke dished to junior forward Riley Quinn to make it four-point game. Maas came up with a block on Cooney’s next possession and Schmutzler made two free throws to make it a two-point in a 10-0 spurt that took just over three minutes.
"We knew who their shooters were, and they started hitting timely shots, Uecke said. "Stollberg called a time out and he told us, if you let them shoot, they’re going to make it. So we kind of just got that fire under us, like we always do every game, we got a fire under us and then we started going. Then I hit that 3-pointer on offense, and that just started the wheels to spin. Then we got three turnovers in a row and started to score on two of them and then got fouled and got free throws.
"Every game, we get that type of momentum, and that’s what wins us these games. Even if we’re down by 12 points, we don’t let that get to us. Anyone can win a game. We got down by 12 and we won.”
Watertown finally pulled even at 26-26 with 12:59 left in the second half on junior guard Lily Gifford’s 3 from the left wing, and Uecke finally pulled the Goslings in front 28-27 on a basket underneath after an assist from freshman guard Drew Hinrichs with 11:33 to go.
The lead changed hands repeatedly down the stretch. Cooney had a tough inside-out combination working, with 6-foot sophomore Aaliyah Miller scorching Watertown in the lane for 18 points and junior forward Natalie Gricius pouring 14 points with two 3s in each half. Senior point guard Jadyn Rupnow added eight points for the Raccoons, who appeared to take control on Miller’s final basket to make it 47-42 with 1:44 remaining.
"That’s the best (Miller) has played so far this year,” Oconomowoc girls basketball coach Bob Shea said. "She’s a sophomore. Playing against bigger kids has been a learning experience for her this year, but tonight she started putting it together. We were getting her the ball in good position. She was making shots for us.
"We’ve also got quick guards. Those are probably two of the quickest guards I have ever coached. No. 3 (Rupnow) is the most athletic kid I have ever coached. She is just all over the place.”
Watertown made it a one-possession game when Hinrichs hit her second 3-pointer of the half to make it 47-45 with 1:11 to go.
"She’s a really good 3-point shooter,” Uecke said. "I am really proud of Drew and how far she has come. At the beginning of the season, I knew it was really hard for her. I told her, if I’m hard on you, it’s because I see the potential in you. She showed that tonight. She’s really proven herself. She’s an amazing player. She’ll have a great season next year.”
After Hinrich’s 3, the Raccoons had an unforced turnover, but Gifford missed a potential go-ahead 3 with 25 seconds left. The Goslings fouled senior guard Elizabeth Cleary and sent to the line for a 1-and-1 with 19.5 seconds left. Cleary missed the front end and Maas got the rebound, setting up Schmutzler’s game-winner. Hall had an open look from the left elbow ahead of the buzzer which was off the mark, and the Goslings celebrated a chance to take on Arrowhead tonight at 7 o’clock for the regional championship.
"This group of seniors is so special,” Schmutzler said. "Like I’ve said before, we’ve been together so long. Everyone played a great game, but that is the shot that’s going to allow us to play together one more time. It means a lot to me.”
Maas scored eight of her 10 points in the first half, and almost single-handedly put her team in the double bonus with 2:58 left in the first half after drawing fouls on just about every post touch.
"We got in a little foul trouble,” Shea said. "We talked about whichever team got in foul trouble first, or the most, would probably have some trouble. Even if they are out on the floor with fouls, they are playing a little different, so I think that affected us a little bit. We knew what they were going to do with that 1-3-1. They are a lot longer than us, and our guards are small. It takes a lot for us to get the ball moving around that 1-3-1, but we played well. It was a good high school basketball game. Unfortunately, somebody had to lose."
Watertown survived despite a sub-par night on the boards and at the foul line (9-of-19).
"We play hard and well enough and focused enough that we can shoot the ball poorly and still be in a game,” Stollberg said. “We’ve done that a couple times this year against Brookfield East and some of the other teams. If we shot it better, we might have been in a little better place. Oconomowoc did a great job to stretch their two best players on the floor, their shooters in the corners and then using their post players to get some space inside.
"There were times where they really outplayed us, but those seniors are just focused and stay calm. We were down five there, and fought through foul trouble. We missed a lot of free throws, missed a lot of shots. We just had to ride it out.
"I’m not afraid to lose, but this was the one time I was really nervous, because I just don’t want to see this group go. That’s the biggest thing. We’re excited to stay on the road. We’ve got another opportunity, just like last year. We’re ready for it.”
The Goslings, who have won six consecutive regional openers, are seeking their first regional title since 2012.
"We don’t want our season to end and when it does, we want to be remembered for the season we had this year, and I don’t want it to end any time soon,” Uecke said. "I don’t want it to end tomorrow. I want it to end when we are the state champions."
WATERTOWN 48, OCONOMOWOC 47
Watertown 22 26 — 48
Oconomowoc 24 23 — 47
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Quinn 2 0-0 4, Schmutzler 2 4-5 9, Gifford 1 2-3 5, Hinrichs 2 0-1 6, Maas 4 2-7 10, Uecke 6 1-3 14 Totals 17 9-19 48
Oconomowoc (fg ft-fta pts) — Cleary 1 0-2 2, Rupnow 3 1-2 8, Rott 1 0-0 2, Hall 1 0-0 3, Miller 9 0-0 18, Gricius 5 0-0 14 Totals 20 1-4 47
Three-point goals — W (Schmutzler 1, Gifford 1, Hinrichs 2, Uecke 1), O (Rupnow 1, Hall 1, Gricius 4)
Total fouls — W 14, O 18
Fouled out — O (Gricius)
