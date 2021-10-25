WATERLOO — Third-seeded Randolph swept second-seeded Waterloo 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 to win a Division 3 regional volleyball title on Saturday.
The two teams met at the Randolph Quad just one week earlier, when the Rockets claimed a close two-set victory.
"Coming in, we knew Randolph was an awesome team and that it would be a battle,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. "As advertised it was a fun, entertaining game, one that you hate the fact someone has to lose because both teams were playing at such a high level and leaving it all in the court. In the last 10 years only one other time have I seen such a competitive matchup in the regional final."
Randolph seized the momentum in the first set as the Pirates had some jitters and took a while to settle in.
"I felt we did some nice things towards the end of the set and had our confidence back as we headed into the second,” Mosher said.
Both teams were siding out at a very high rate with no team able to gain the upper hand.
"Our offense started to click and our passing settled down and we matched them blow for blow. We took a 23-21 lead and just couldn’t finish that set with a couple gut wrenching points that just didn’t go our way,” Mosher said.
The third set was again a back and forth battle, but the Pirates were able to gain a four-point lead until Randolph's setter went on a six-point run.
“We couldn’t quite recover from that,” Mosher said. "We hung tough and tied it at 23 but despite an amazing effort fell short.”
Sophia Schneider had 14 kills, 10 assists and two aces for Waterloo (18-10). Rylee Duessler added 10 kills, 13 assists and nine digs. Abbie Gier had six kills. Michaela Riege led the back row with 19 digs. Quinnly Hush led the team in blocks with three.
"I couldn’t be more proud of the effort we gave as like I said this was a very high level match and Randolph is a stacked, tall and athletic team that we went toe to toe with,” Mosher said. "For our seniors, it was the end of great careers that saw an amazing four year conference run, two trips to state and a silver ball in the trophy case."
Randolph advances to a sectional semifinal against top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran on Thursday.
