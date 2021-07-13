Three area athletes have been selected to play in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association/Masonic All-Star Games on Saturday at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.
Representing the Blue Team in the boys game are Watertown senior Ethan Kratzer and Lake Mills senior John Wilkes.
That game starts at 11:30 a.m., and will be followed by the girls game at 2 p.m.
Watertown senior Aubrey Schmutzler will compete for the Gold Team in the girls match.
