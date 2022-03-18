Three area players were selected to the Capitol North boys basketball first-team all-conference list after voting held recently.

Luther Prep senior guard Tom Balge, Lakeside Lutheran junior guard Levi Birkholz and Lake Mills freshman guard AJ Bender were each among the top-five vote getters and earned first-team recognition.

Balge was second in the league in scoring, producing 20.9 points a contest and third in assists (3.2). He shot 49 percent from the floor, was 76 percent at the stripe and 36 percent (24-for-66) from 3-point range, also chipping in 6.9 rebounds and one steal per game.

Birkholz led the conference in scoring at 22.9 points a game and was third in rebounding (7.6). He shot 62 percent from the field, 77 percent at the free throw line and 41 percent (24-for-59) from beyond the arc, also contributing 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals.

Bender was fourth conference wide in points per game at 17.2 and second in assists (3.8). He shot 50 percent from the field, 72 percent at the free throw line and 38 percent (41-for-108) from 3, adding 6.2 rebounds and one steal per outing.

Four area players -- Luther Prep senior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons, Lakeside Lutheran junior forwards Ethan Schuetz and Trey Lauber and Lake Mills junior guard Liam Carrigan -- were honorable mention selections.

Fitzsimmons was the conference's second-leading rebounder at 7.7 a game and averaged 8.8 points per game on 57 percent shooting.

Schuetz averaged 6.7 points per game on 53 percent shooting, was 65 percent from the stripe and 30 percent from 3.

Lauber averaged 11.9 points per game, was 71 percent from the free throw line and hit 32 percent (51-for-161) of his 3-point looks.

Carrigan averaged 12.7 points per game on 45 percent shooting, shooting 43 percent (69-for-159) from beyond the arc, also chipping in 1.9 assists.

Columbus and Lodi shared the Capitol North title with 8-2 records, followed by Lakeside Lutheran and Luther Prep at 5-5, Lake Mills at 3-7 and Poynette at 1-9.

2021-22 Boys Basketball North

**Player of the Year

*Unanimous Selection

First Team

Brady Ring** Lodi 6’4” Senior

AJ Uttech* Columbus 6’0” Junior

Levi Birkholz Lakeside Lutheran 6’3” Junior

Tom Balge Luther Prep 6’3” Senior

AJ Bender Lake Mills 6’2” Freshman

Second Team

Erik Alsaker Lodi 6’5” Senior

Jaylen Montgomery Lodi 5’8” Senior

Jack Fritz Columbus 6’5” Senior

Mason Carthew Columbus 6’3” Senior

Aiden Klosky Poynette 6’5” Junior

Honorable Mention

Nathan Cotter Columbus 6’1” Senior

Trey Lauber Lakeside Lutheran 6’2” Junior

Ethan Schuetz Lakeside Lutheran 6’3” Junior

Marcus Fitzsimmons Luther Prep 6’3” Senior

Liam Carrigan Lake Mills 6’0” Junior

Brett Hackbart Poynette 6’3” Sophomore

