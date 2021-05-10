LAKE MILLS -- Ian Olszewski and Tyler Marty each had three RBIs as the Lakeside Lutheran baseball team beat Mayville 14-9 in a nonconference game on Monday at LLHS.
"We definitely did not play our best game tonight against Mayville," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Philip Dretske said. "We struggled to find the strike zone a bit off the mound, but this was the first game for 3 of my pitchers. We definitely had some mental breakdowns throughout the game that cost us defensively. Fortunately, we got the bats going a little bit more to keep the pressure on Mayville and pull out the win. The experience gained through facing adversity helps to show us where we can improve.
The Warriors (4-1) scored five times in the third to grab the lead, adding five more runs in the fifth. Nathan Chesterman and Gabe Uttech were each 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Uttech and leadoff hitter Nate Yaroch each scored three times while Chesterman crossed the plate twice.
Yaroch drew a bases-loaded walk with one down, giving Lakeside a 5-4 edge in the third. Uttech followed with a two-run single to left. Yaroch scored on a wild pitch two hitters later and Olszewski had a run-scoring ground out, pushing the lead to 9-4 through three.
Lakeside scored three times before recording an out in the fifth. Uttech led off the inning with a walk, stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Chesterman then brought him in on a run-scoring single. Marty and Olszewski followed with run-scoring hits.
Ben Krueger earned the decision, working 1 2/3 no-hit innings and striking out two. Eli Buchta followed, surrendering one earned on two hits while walking three. Chesterman then got the game's final out with a three-pitch strikeout.
"Overall, our pitching has been keeping us in games this season with the exception of our game at Columbus last week where Trace Kirchberg threw very well for Columbus and kept all our hitters off-balance," Dretske said. "Also, we have been solid defensively this season, and not allowing a few errors to cost us on the scoreboard. Just like all teams, we have areas that we look to improve as the season continues and be a contender at the top of the Capitol North Conference."
The Warriors host Lake Mills today at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 14, MAYVILLE 9
Mayville 121 200 3 — 9 4 2
Lakeside Lutheran 315 050 x — 14 9 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Wade (1-3-3-3-2-2), Anderson (L; 1-0-3-3-0-4), Borchardt (1-1-3-1-0-2), Nadolski (1.2-4-5-4-1-1), Van Beek (1.1-1-0-0-2-0); LL: Marty (2-2-3-2-4-3), Yaroch (1.1-0-3-2-3-4), Krueger (W; 1.2-0-0-0-2-0), Buchta (1.2-2-3-1-1-3), Chesterman (SV; 0.1-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — LL: Chesterman 2x3 (2B), Marty (2B), Uttech 2x3.
