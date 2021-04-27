The Goslings would have exceeded expectations, if Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin had any coming in.
Spring baseball returned to Washington Park for the first time in two years on Tuesday, as an entirely fresh varsity squad kicked off a new era with a 7-2 Badger South win over Edgewood.
Watertown answered single run rallies by Edgewood with three in the first inning and four in the fifth, and rode strong pitching performances from Damon Lee and Ayden Schauer to a comfortable victory.
“I was really excited for the kids, just to come back out here and play,” Cashin said. “I really didn’t know what was going to happen. All these guys here that played tonight, none of them had seen a varsity pitch. So that was really exciting. It caused a little bit of anxiety coming into a conference game right away.”
All spring sports were cancelled around the state at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Restrictions were eased enough to allow summer baseball to resume, and a young group of Watertown players took their lumps but had fun anyway over the course of a two-win season.
“Playing a lot of older teams in the summer, we were a really young class,” Watertown junior catcher Taylor Walter said. “It was just a way to get out there while corona was here.”
The Goslings committed three errors on the day, and the first one led to a unearned run for the Crusaders in the top of the first inning.
Watertown responded with three runs on four hits in the bottom of the frame and never trailed again.
Junior centerfielder Eli Adrian began the rally with a one-out walk and junior left fielder Evan Sellnow hit a line drive single to left. Schauer drove in Adrian with a line drive single to center and Sellnow scored on junior first baseman John Clifford’s fly ball single to center. Brady Martin capped the rally with an RBI double to center.
“I think the way they responded in the first inning shows that they are ready for the challenge,” Cashin said. “The kids have been chomping at the month and a half just to get out here and compete. It was good, competitive game.”
Lee stranded two runners in the second, retired the side in order in the third and pitched out of a bases loaded, one out jam in the fourth. Edgewood chased him with a run in the fifth when Ben Newton singled, moved up two bases on wild pitches and scored on a sacrifice fly. Schauer came on for Lee from there and threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Lee finished with five strikeouts and Schauer struck out two.
“Edgewood had some opportunities there and Damon Lee for his first varsity outing, really worked out of a couple tough spots,” Cashin said. “Ayden Schauer did a great job finishing up at the end, pitching with a lead.”
Their catcher handed out high marks as well.
“Damon and Schauer really did the job today,” Walter said. “For Damon to come out and start the way he did was great. Schauer to come in and finish it the way he did was spectacular. I see us going somewhere this year.”
Watertown regained controlled with the four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth.
Connor Lehman led off the rally with a base hit to left and Walter followed with a line drive double to right. Both runners scored on Adrian’s two-run triple to right. Sellnow drove in another run on a fielder’s choice, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a wild pitch to cap the rally.
“It was a little hard,” Walter said. “First at bat, (Edgewood starter Jackson Trudgeon) didn’t really want to throw me a fastball. Second at-bat, I didn’t see one, and then the third at-bat, I finally saw one and I had to take my opportunity on it. We hit really good. There was a lot of fastballs thrown and everybody was hitting.”
Cashin liked how his team responded at the plate, particularly Lehman coming off the bench.
“We talk about guys being ready to go and ready to step in,” Cashin said. “There was no reason other than I thought it was kind of going to be a good time for him to get an at-bat, and he started the rally. That’s just a huge thing for a kid to come off the bench and get us going like that.
“Offensively, we did a really good job. Defensively, we’ve got things to clean up. I think there’s a lot of talent. We all know they are young. It’s a lot more amplified at the varsity level. They got a little taste of that tonight and they responded really well. The talent is there. They’ve just got to clean some things up, and hey, we get to go play again on Thursday, which is awesome.”
The two teams square off again on Thursday at Warner Park at 5 p.m.
WATERTOWN 7, EDGEWOOD 2
Edgewood 100 010 0 — 2 5 1
Watertown 300 040 X — 7 9 3
WP: Lee
LP: Trudgeon
Edgewood (ab-r-h-rbi) — Drumm 3-1-1-0, Albright 1-0-0-0, Newton 3-1-1-0, Smith 1-0-0-0, Hartlieb 3-0-0-1 Broderick 1-0-0-0, Trudgeon 3-0-0-0, Koch 3-0-0-0, Hackworth 2-0-0-0, Koenig 2-0-0-0, Bishop 3-0-1-0, Sheahan 2-0-0-0 Totals 28-2-5-1
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 4-1-2-0, Adrian 2-2-1-2, Sellnow 4-2-1-1, Schauer 2-1-2-1, Clifford 3-0-1-1, Martin 3-0-1-1, Durvernell 2-0-0-0, Pfeifer 0-0-0-0, Kehl 3-0-0-0, Schneider 1-0-0-0, Lehman 2-1-1-0 Totals 26-7-9-6
2B — W (Martin, Walter)
3B — W (Adrian)
Pitching — HO: Trudgeon (E) 8 in 4, Mello (E) 1 in 2, Lee (W) 5 in 4.1, Schauer (W) 0 in 2.2. R: Trudgeon (E) 7, Mello (E) 0, Lee (W) 2, Schauer (W) 0. SO: Trudgeon (E) 5, Mello (E) 3, Lee (W) 5, Schauer (W) 2. BB: Trudgeon (E) 1, Mello (E) 1, Lee (W) 2, Schauer (W) 0
