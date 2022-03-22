Gavin Thimm
Hustisford senior guard Gavin Thimm was named to the First Team in WBCA Division 5 All-State voting.

Randolph seniors Travis Alvin and Sam Grieger are repeat selections on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-State squad.

Fresh from their state-title game victory over Bangor, Alvin and Grieger are the lone repeat honorees on the Division 5 squad.

Alvin, a bruising 6-foot-6 forward headed to the University of Wisconsin to play football, averaged 17.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while leading Randolph to a 28-2 record, the Division 5 state crown and the Trailways West Conference title. He scored 1,502 points during his four-year high school career.

Grieger, a skilled 6-foot-5 left-handed guard, set a WIAA Division 5 record with his 41-point outburst against Gibraltar in the state semifinals. The co-Player of the Year in the Trailways West with Pardeeville’s Derek Lindert, Grieger averaged 22.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists, and he finished his four-year prep career with 1,482 points.

Tyson Blanchard (6-5) led Clear Lake to a 23-3 record and the championship of the Lakeland West Conference. Although not a huge scorer at 9.8 ppg, Blanchard excelled in other areas of the game. He averaged 8.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 4.8 steals. In a victory over Frederic this winter, Blanchard finished with 15 assists and, at 6-5, ran the offense for Clear Lake.

Seth Bunders made a very successful transition from Almond-Bancroft to Wauzeka-Steuben due to a family move last summer. The 6-0 junior guard led the Ridge & Valley Conference in scoring at 21.9 ppg while also contributing 5.9 rpg and 5.6 apg.

Senior Brennen Dvorachek (6-4) of Reedsville guided the Panthers to one of their most successful seasons of the last 20 years. The athletic and mobile forward averaged 20.1 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists while helping Reedsville to a 25-3 record and the Big East North Conference title.

Senior Michael Modahl (6-4) of Sheboygan Christian is another standout performer from the Big East Conference. A good scorer inside and away from the basket, Modahl averaged 25.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg and 2.0 apg. He finished his prep career with 1,316 despite missing his entire junior season with an injury.

Koy Nelson of South Shore led the state in scoring at a robust 30.8 ppg. The 5-8 guard shot 46 percent from the field, 75 percent from the foul line and 38 percent (81 of 213) from three-point range. In addition to his scoring, Nelson also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists while leading the Cardinals to a 17-9 record. Nelson finished his prep career with 1,776 points.

Junior Mason Prey (6-3) of Newman Catholic was voted the Player of the Year in the Marawood South Conference, a league comprised of several Division 4 schools. Prey averaged 23.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists while helping the Cardinals to a 20-8 record.

Southwestern center forward Nate Reiff (6-8) had a terrific season while helping his team to a regional championship. Reiff averaged 16.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots. He also showed the ability to score around the basket or step outside and make shots.

Senior Connor Taylor (6-2) of Laona/Wabeno was voted the Player of the Year in the Northern Lakes Conference. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.8 steals. Taylor finished his four-year prep career with 1,929 points.

Gavin Thimm (6-2) of Hustisford started a year ago as a junior for a Falcons team that won the WIAA Division 5 state title. This year, he was the lone regular back and took on a bigger scoring role with success. The Player of the Year in the Trailways East Conference, Thimm averaged 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists while helping his team to an 18-7 record.

WBCA Division 5 All-State

Travis Alvin, Sr., Randolph

Tyson Blanchard, Sr., Clear Lake

Seth Bunders, Jr., Wauzeka-Steuben

Brennen Dvorachek, Sr., Reedsville

Sam Grieger, Sr., Randolph

Michael Modahl, Sr., Sheboygan Christian

Koy Nelson, Sr., South Shore

Mason Prey, Jr., Newman Catholic

Nate Reiff, Sr., Southwestern

Connor Taylor, Sr., Laona/Wabeno

Gavin Thimm, Sr., Hustisford

Honorable Mention

Max Beyer, Sr., Lena

Rex Blaine, Jr., Benton

Cooper Diedrich, Sr., Athens

Jacob Ganga, Jr., Elkhart Lake

Sam Lindenberg, Sr., Gibraltar

Tristian Lynch, Jr., Green Bay NEW Lutheran

Dustin McDonald, Jr., Bangor

Stephen Munson, Sr., North Crawford

Harley Opachan, Sr., Flambeau

Waylon Palzkill, Sr., Belmont

Riley Peterson, Sr., Clear Lake

Ayden Phillips, Frosh., Almond-Bancroft

Brendan Strenke, Sr., Turtle Lake

Ashton Swanson, Sr., Seneca

Eli Talsma, Jr., Hurley

Sam Wilczek, Sr., Columbus Catholic

