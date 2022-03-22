Randolph seniors Travis Alvin and Sam Grieger are repeat selections on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-State squad.
Fresh from their state-title game victory over Bangor, Alvin and Grieger are the lone repeat honorees on the Division 5 squad.
Alvin, a bruising 6-foot-6 forward headed to the University of Wisconsin to play football, averaged 17.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while leading Randolph to a 28-2 record, the Division 5 state crown and the Trailways West Conference title. He scored 1,502 points during his four-year high school career.
Grieger, a skilled 6-foot-5 left-handed guard, set a WIAA Division 5 record with his 41-point outburst against Gibraltar in the state semifinals. The co-Player of the Year in the Trailways West with Pardeeville’s Derek Lindert, Grieger averaged 22.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists, and he finished his four-year prep career with 1,482 points.
Tyson Blanchard (6-5) led Clear Lake to a 23-3 record and the championship of the Lakeland West Conference. Although not a huge scorer at 9.8 ppg, Blanchard excelled in other areas of the game. He averaged 8.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 4.8 steals. In a victory over Frederic this winter, Blanchard finished with 15 assists and, at 6-5, ran the offense for Clear Lake.
Seth Bunders made a very successful transition from Almond-Bancroft to Wauzeka-Steuben due to a family move last summer. The 6-0 junior guard led the Ridge & Valley Conference in scoring at 21.9 ppg while also contributing 5.9 rpg and 5.6 apg.
Senior Brennen Dvorachek (6-4) of Reedsville guided the Panthers to one of their most successful seasons of the last 20 years. The athletic and mobile forward averaged 20.1 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists while helping Reedsville to a 25-3 record and the Big East North Conference title.
Senior Michael Modahl (6-4) of Sheboygan Christian is another standout performer from the Big East Conference. A good scorer inside and away from the basket, Modahl averaged 25.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg and 2.0 apg. He finished his prep career with 1,316 despite missing his entire junior season with an injury.
Koy Nelson of South Shore led the state in scoring at a robust 30.8 ppg. The 5-8 guard shot 46 percent from the field, 75 percent from the foul line and 38 percent (81 of 213) from three-point range. In addition to his scoring, Nelson also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists while leading the Cardinals to a 17-9 record. Nelson finished his prep career with 1,776 points.
Junior Mason Prey (6-3) of Newman Catholic was voted the Player of the Year in the Marawood South Conference, a league comprised of several Division 4 schools. Prey averaged 23.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists while helping the Cardinals to a 20-8 record.
Southwestern center forward Nate Reiff (6-8) had a terrific season while helping his team to a regional championship. Reiff averaged 16.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots. He also showed the ability to score around the basket or step outside and make shots.
Senior Connor Taylor (6-2) of Laona/Wabeno was voted the Player of the Year in the Northern Lakes Conference. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.8 steals. Taylor finished his four-year prep career with 1,929 points.
Gavin Thimm (6-2) of Hustisford started a year ago as a junior for a Falcons team that won the WIAA Division 5 state title. This year, he was the lone regular back and took on a bigger scoring role with success. The Player of the Year in the Trailways East Conference, Thimm averaged 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists while helping his team to an 18-7 record.
WBCA Division 5 All-State
Travis Alvin, Sr., Randolph
Tyson Blanchard, Sr., Clear Lake
Seth Bunders, Jr., Wauzeka-Steuben
Brennen Dvorachek, Sr., Reedsville
Sam Grieger, Sr., Randolph
Michael Modahl, Sr., Sheboygan Christian
Koy Nelson, Sr., South Shore
Mason Prey, Jr., Newman Catholic
Nate Reiff, Sr., Southwestern
Connor Taylor, Sr., Laona/Wabeno
Gavin Thimm, Sr., Hustisford
Honorable Mention
Max Beyer, Sr., Lena
Rex Blaine, Jr., Benton
Cooper Diedrich, Sr., Athens
Jacob Ganga, Jr., Elkhart Lake
Sam Lindenberg, Sr., Gibraltar
Tristian Lynch, Jr., Green Bay NEW Lutheran
Dustin McDonald, Jr., Bangor
Stephen Munson, Sr., North Crawford
Harley Opachan, Sr., Flambeau
Waylon Palzkill, Sr., Belmont
Riley Peterson, Sr., Clear Lake
Ayden Phillips, Frosh., Almond-Bancroft
Brendan Strenke, Sr., Turtle Lake
Ashton Swanson, Sr., Seneca
Eli Talsma, Jr., Hurley
Sam Wilczek, Sr., Columbus Catholic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.