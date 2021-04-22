Indiana University head football coach Tom Allen returned to Maranatha on Tuesday to challenge his alma mater to think and live with purpose, passion, and structure — a structure with God’s Word as the foundation for everything.
Everything.
Allen — an All-American wrestler and 1992 graduate of Maranatha — is changing the direction of the Indiana football program through new mindsets and expectations. With biblically-based mantras like “Love Each Other” as the starting part of the program’s philosophy, he’s building something special at a program that hasn’t won a conference title since 1967.
Allen was named the AFCA National Coach of the Year and Big Ten National Coach of the Year after leading the Hoosiers to a 6-2 record in 2020 — their best winning percentage in over 50 years. He’s earning the respect of those around him, gaining national attention and changing the culture of an entire program.
And he’s doing it with God’s Word as the basis for everything.
“Everything that I do as a coach is based in scripture,” Allen said.
“We’ve built an entire program based on biblical principles. My creed is to honor the Lord in everything I do.”
To reinforce that, Allen promotes values like accountability, toughness and love and uses passages like Philippians 3, Galatians 6 and John 15 as validation and initiation for all of those values.
It’s more than just ‘leading by example’ for him. He reinforces the biblical values and the players first when they win games. And especially when they lose.
Allen demonstrates the culture of accountability by asking every member of the team — players and staff — to choose one word for the year and to post it publicly on social media. Allen retweets the content, and of course, he intentionally posts a word himself with scripture as its rationale. This is just one example of what Coach Allen does to build a culture at the program. A culture with God’s Word as the foundation for everything.
“People are people,” Allen said.
“How you build a team does not change. It’s about capturing the hearts and the minds of the people you’re with.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.