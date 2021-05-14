Warriors beat Phoenix

LAKE MILLS — Freshman pitcher Kieghtan Rank threw a complete-game six-hitter, allowing two earned runs, as the Lakeside Lutheran softball beat topped Luther Prep 6-2 in a Capitol North game at LLHS on Friday.

Rank struck out six and walked one as the Warriors improved to 7-4 overall and 4-2 in the league.

"We picked up a nice win to get back on track after dropping a couple to some really good teams early in the week," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "LPS battled and got a few hits but couldn't string many together.

"Kieghtan threw well and we got timely hits along with great execution in the short game early. Late in the game we hit the ball hard and LPS made a number of nice plays."

Warriors catcher Olyvia Uecker threw a runner out trying to steal second in the first inning. Lakeside plated three runs in the bottom of the frame. Nora Statz had a run-scoring single and Alyssa Reinke had a two-RBI base knock.

Kylee Gnabasik laid down a sacrifice bunt in the second, scoring Greta Pingel, to make it a four-run affair.

Sarah Vance plated Abby Pechman, who had one of her two doubles to lead off the third inning, and Sophie Eckl's RBI single made it 4-2. RBIs by Reinke and Abby Meis made it 6-2 after three frames.

Phoenix starter Emma Bortulin allowed four earned on four hits over six innings.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6,

LUTHER PREP 2

Luther Prep  002  000  0  —  2  6  1

Lakeside Lutheran  312  000  x  —  6  4  3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: E. Bortulin (L; 6-4-6-4-0-2); LL: Rank (W; 7-6-2-2-6-1).

Leading hitters — LP: Pechman 2x3 (2 2B), Deisinger (2B).

Recommended for you

Load comments