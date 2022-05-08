LAKE MILLS -- Tyler Marty hit his second home run of the season and Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team topped visiting Poynette 8-4 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
Marty's two-run blast to left with one out in the third made it 8-0.
Winner pitcher Nolan Meis led off the Lakeside first with a walk, scoring on a one-out double by Nate Yaroch. Caleb Koester drew a bases-loaded walk, Eli Buchta singled home Keegan Lamp to make it 4-0 and Calvin Murray scored on an error at shortstop to cap the five-run frame.
Meis threw three innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts, one walk. Reliever Nick Thomas allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits in four frames to finish it out for the Warriors (9-5, 4-3 Capitol North).
Yaroch and Marty both had two-hit games while Meis scored two times.
"Yaroch has been our most consistent hitter so far and has been driving the ball well to the gaps," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 8,
POYNETTE 4
Poynette 000 202 0 -- 4 5 4
Lakeside 512 000 x -- 8 8 3
Leading hitters -- P: Hansen 2x3, Thurston (2B), Leiterman (2B); LL: Marty 2x4 (HR), Yaroch 2x4 (2B), Schneider (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- P: Genz L; 2.1-5-8-6-2-5, Hansen 3.2-3-0-0-4-0; LL: Meis W; 3-1-0-0-4-1, Thomas 4-4-4-2-1-4.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team was swept by visiting Union Grove in a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday.
The Broncos won the first game 11-0 in five innings and took the second game 17-5 in six innings as the Warriors dropped to 9-7 overall.
In the first game, Union Grove's Josh DeGroot hit a two-run home run in the first and made it 16-5 with a three-run shot in the sixth.
Lakeside starter Eli Buchta took the loss, allowing 10 runs (two earned) on nine hits over four innings. The Warriors were outhit 13-2 and the Broncos had five extra-base knocks.
"Our defense let us down from the first inning of the first game today," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. "We allowed way too many unearned runs. You can't do that and expect to have success against a team as good as Union Grove.
"Union Grove's pitching was impressive and we struggled to make hard contact all day."
In the second game, the Broncos plated five runs in the first and Owen Nowak's two-run shot in the fourth made it 11-0.
Lakeside starter Jakub Junker took the loss, allowing six runs (one earned) on three hits in three innings, striking out four with three walks.
For the Warriors, Kole Lostetter doubled and Tyler Marty tripled.
First game
UNION GROVE 17,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
Union Grove 303 164 -- 17 13 3
Lakeside 003 200 -- 5 2 6
Leading hitters -- UG: DeGroot 2x4 (2 HR), Jamison 2x2 (2B), Williamson 3x4 (2 2B), No. 3 2x3, Bloxdorf 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- UG: Dessart W; 2-0-0-0-2-1, Loch 2-1-5-0-3-3, Clark 1-1-0-0-1-1; LL: Buchta L; 4-9-10-2-1-1, Lamp 1.2-4-7-4-1-4, Chopp 0.1-0-0-0-0-0.
Second game
UNION GROVE 11,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Union Grove 510 50 -- 11 6 0
Lakeside 000 00 -- 0 3 5
Leading hitters -- UG: Jamison 2x3, Horon (2B), Nowak (HR); LL: Lostetter (2B), Marty (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- UG: Williamson W; 2-2-0-0-4-1, Barrera 2-0-0-0-6-3, DeGroot 1-1-0-0-1-1; LL: Junker L; 3-3-6-1-3-4, Lauber 2-3-5-0-2-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.