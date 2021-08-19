JEFFERSON — When the Eagles kick off their season on Aug. 20, they will be just four months removed from their season-finale win of the spring season.
That four-month period felt more like a small break rather than an offseason for Jefferson head coach Steve Gee. That's likely good news for a team that hopes to keep its hot play from the spring rolling in the fall.
After a 4-1 run in the WIAA’s alternate fall season, Jefferson brings back a group of seniors that experienced lots of winning just a third of a year ago as juniors.
“I’m excited, you can tell we’re a veteran group,” Gee said. “We have a ton of seniors. At practices, guys are 'getting it 'already. Sometimes there are some years as a coach where you’re trying to teach guys how to practice more than your schemes.”
Speaking of schemes, Jefferson once again will be running its double-wing-T offense. The Eagles couldn’t ask for better personnel to utilize the run-heavy offense as Jefferson returns two all-conference offensive linemen to go along with a pair of all-conference running backs.
“We just had so much depth and will continue to have depth at that wing position,” Gee said. “Just being able to rotate guys through and have fresh runners consistently was a big advantage for us.”
Upfront, senior Brady Lehman returns as a first-team all-conference offensive lineman.
“He’s a guy we can certainly run behind,” Gee said. “He’s worked very hard all summer, been to a ton of camps and is getting quite a few looks from colleges. He’s a guy I think other teams are going to have to be aware of.”
On defense, Lehman had 28 total tackles and a team-best three tackles for loss.
Haden Dempsey — who impressively made the Rock Valley’s second team as a freshman — joins Lehman on the offensive line as a guard.
“First time ever I had a player as a freshman make a second-team,” Gee said. “He’s got varsity experience for a young guy. We’ll have two all-conference linemen back, that’s a big part of what we want to do.”
The Eagles’ backfield duo of Nate McKenzie and Brady Gotto joined Dempsey on the Rock Valley’s second team last season.
McKenzie led the team in rushing yards last season with 491. He averaged 9.4 yards per carry and found the end zone seven times on the ground. Gotto collected 366 yards and scored three times during Jefferson’s five-game schedule.
“They’re both really capable of busting for some big runs,” Gee said.
That offensive core helped Jefferson score at least 36 points in four of five games. The Eagles won all four of those games.
Defensively, Joel Martin should be in for a big year after making the conference’s first team at linebacker last season. Martin also was a second-team selection at tight end.
Martin led the Eagles in total tackles last season with 40. He also had two tackles for loss and recovered one fumble.
“He’d be a guy we would expect a lot out of that linebacker position,” Gee said.
Jon Lenz looks to play the role of the defense’s backbone at the safety position.
“Super vocal guy, we are already seeing it at camp,” Gee said. “He’s a guy that makes sure everyone is lined up properly. We preach all the time on defense, it’s alignment, assignment, execution. If you’re not lined up right, you’re already lost. Jon is doing a nice job in the backend making sure we’re getting lined up where we need to be.”
For the first time in a long time, Jefferson will have some nonconference games on its schedule. That comes after the Rock Valley was shrunk from 10 teams to eight. The conference said goodbye to Clinton, Brodhead/Juda, Big Foot and Beloit Turner and said hello to Edgewood and Monroe.
The Eagles begin their season with a tough nonconference matchup at home against Lakeside Lutheran on Aug. 20.
Certainly seems Gee will have his veteran group ready to go.
