STOUGHTON — Dillon Vazquez scored two goals and Jacob Narkis had two assists for Watertown’s boys soccer team in a 4-0 victory over Stoughton on Tuesday.
“We played a solid game tonight,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“Everyone was playing at a good level at the same time which is something we’ve struggled with this season. Stoughton is going through a transition year even more than we are, but they definitely applied a lot more pressure in the second half in terms of not allowing us to control the midfield or shoot as much as the first half.
“We had 20 shots (11 on goal) in the first half and only 8 (6 on goal) in the second and held Stoughton to just 4 shots, but they put all 4 on goal.
Honestly, I think we got a little selfish in the second half and were looking for individual goals rather than build up and assists like we did in the first half. We need to see the success playing as a team and do that for 80 minutes in each of our remaining matches.
“Junior Denzel Esquivel scored early in the 3rd minute assisted by sophomore Noah Gilbertsen. J
“unior Eli Sloan scored in the 13th minute off an assist from senior Jacob Narkis. Senior Dillon Vazquez finished the game with a brace, the first off a corner from senior Jackson Barta in the 27th and the second off a Narkis through ball in the 56th.
“I think we’re capable of playing better and that’s what we need to strive to do as we lead into the final few matches and the tournament.
“We’ll have a chance to keep the momentum going on Thursday when we travel to Portage/Poynette.”
