SLINGER — Luther Prep’s girls and boys cross country teams each finished third in the large schools division at the Owl Invitational at Heritage Trails County Park on Thursday.
The Phoenix girls placed third out of eight teams, finishing behind Kimberly and Slinger. The team was led by Jemma Habben (fourth place, 20 minutes, 31 seconds), Eleanor Wendorff (12th, 21:23), Calliope Horn (14th, 21:24), and Alexis Veenhuis (22nd, 22:17). Each of these runners received a medal.
The Phoenix boys placed third out of six teams, finishing behind West Bend West and Kimberly. The team was led by Eliott Heiderich (ninth, 18:10), Elijah Hutchinson (19th, 18:58.4), Sam Splinter (20th, 18:58.8), Jason Horn (25th. 19:18) and Ezekiel Finkbeiner (33rd, 19:51). Each of these runners received a medal.
"We had to dip a bit into the reserves for today's meet at Slinger,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. "We have had some lingering sickness going through, the 'creeping crud,' and we had several runners scratch for today who just were not feeling up to it. Both boys and girls varsity teams placed third, which is a great testament to the quality of our team. Having been slotted into the Large Schools division, we were up against schools that have two or even three times as many students as Prep does.
"As it says in Proverbs, 'Iron sharpens iron.' It is good for our runners to face the kind of competition that will challenge them to do their very best, and that is what we saw today. Next week, we get another one of those challenges, as we head to another big meet, the Wisconsin Lutheran High School Viking Invitational on Thursday in West Allis."
Dodgeland’s boys finished third among small schools with 98 points, while the girls fielded an incomplete team.
Logan Pcikart (fourth, 18:38), James Browning (19th, 19:59.7), Colton Pickart (20th, 19:59.8), Karson Marquardt (23rd, 20:19) and Nolan Wieneke (32nd, 20:57) scored for the Trojans in the boys race.
Ava Raasch (third, 21:32), Mallory Kohn (eighth, 22:27), Miranda Firari (tenth, 22:36) and Sandra Osorio (33rd, 25:13) competed for Dodgeland’s girls.
"The course ran very slow as it was hilly and some uneven terrain,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said. "We had a hard week of practice and thought our legs could be a little tired. Our boys were impressive with the third place finish. A top five finish for Logan was outstanding. He defeated a number of runners who beat him early in the season. He’s running with more confidence than he had earlier. Our number 5 runner (Nolan Wieneke) had his best race of the year and it really made a difference for our team.
"Our girls team were missing a few runners tonight and ran incomplete but still placed three in the top ten. No one was going to set a PR on that type of course but all three ran great competitive races. Between us and Kiel we had eight of the top 10 runners."
Large School boys: West Bend West 32, Kimberly 66, Luther Prep 100, Slinger 119, Grafton 135, Beaver Dam 199, West Bend East incomplete
Large School girls: Kimberly 57, Slinger 87, Luther Prep 96, Beaver Dam 108, Kettle Moraine 114, West Bend West 126, Cedarburg 140, West Bend East 159
Small School boys: Kiel 47, Campbellsport 61, Dodgeland 98, Elkhart Lake-Glenbuelah 126, Horicon 147, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 155, Washington homeschool 160, Lomira 168, Mayville 206, Living Word Lutheran 217
Small School girls: Kiel 16, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74, Lomira 80, Elkhart Lake-Glenbuelah 86, Living Word Lutheran 127, Campbellsport 170, Mayville 191, New Holstein 220
