SCHOFIELD — Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team finished 0-2 at the DC Everest tournament over the weekend.
On Friday, HD United lost to Eau Claire North 4-0. The Huskies improved to 4-6-1. Jadyn Huncosky made 15 saves for Hustisford/Dodgeland, which was without its top scorer Rylie Collien due to injury and defender Breanna Reinwald due to a conflict.
"We battled North even in the first half and were down 1-0 on one breakaway and we had a couple of great chances to tie it up,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "The second half, they had three breakaway goals very similar in the way they were scored all long balls through the pushed up defense that we did not cover well and they converted great shots.
"We had a couple more great chances to score in the second half that just missed. They had a couple of fast players but overall I feel skill wise we matched up well. If we are full strength in a regular game this is a team we could beat.
“The heat, and playing two nights in a row got to us after halftime, but the attitude and effort was solid. Jadyn had a great game in goal for us.”
On Saturday, Chippewa Falls defeated HD United by the same 4-0 score. The Cardinals improved to 11-2-1. Hustisford/Dodgeland slipped to 8-4.
"Chippewa Falls is a good D1 team and still has a chance to win their conference title,” Hopfinger said. Playing without Rylie and Breanne and playing our third game in three days in the heat, I was so proud of the effort showed.
After giving up 2 quick goals we did not give up and picked up our focus and intensity and played extremely strong organized defense until the end when they snuck a couple in later in the game with the last one being a lucky bounce off the cross bar that everyone thought was out but
stayed in play and was poked in. We had a number of good opportunities also
and everyone got into the game and played so well.”
