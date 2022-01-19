New Glarus downs Waterloo

WATERLOO — Carter Siegenthaler and AC Strok each scored 17 points for New Glarus in a 73-55 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.

New Glarus (8-7, 1-2 in conference) also got 16 points from Dain Walter. Nine Glarner Knights scored in the victory.

Waterloo (1-13, 0-3) was led by senior guard Eugene Wolff with 14 points. Benny Marshall and Cooper Setz each added 12.

The Pirates travel to play Belleville on Friday.

NEW GLARUS 73, WATERLOO 55

New Glarus 33 40 — 73

Waterloo 23 32 — 55

New Glarus (fg ft-fta tp) — J. Parman 4 1-4 9, M. Parman 1 0-1 2, Siegenthaler 6 0-0 17, Friedrich 2 0-0 4, Malaise 0 2-2 2, Strok 6 3-4 17, Stampfli 1 0-1 2, Walter 6 4-4 16, Strohm 2 0-0 4 Totals 28 10-16 73

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Tschanz 1 0-0 3, Marshall 4 1-5 12, Setz 5 0-2 12, Unzueta 1 2-2 4, Wollin 1 0-0 2, Wolff 6 2-6 14, Ritter 1 2-2 5, Fiedorowicz 1 1-2 3 Totals 20 8-19 55

Three-point goals — NG (Siegenthaler 5, Strok 2), W (Tschanz, Marshall 3, Setz 2, Ritter)

Total fouls — NG 23, W 16

