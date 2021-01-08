POYNETTE — Senior center Kayla Will scored a game-high 14 points and senior center Vivian Guerrero added 13 as the Lake Mills girls basketball team used a decisive first half to beat host Poynette 65-34 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
The L-Cats (12-1, 4-0 Capitol North) led 45-16 at halftime and hit 11 3-pointers. Senior guard Taylor Roughen made four first-half 3s for her 12-point total and senior guard Julianna Wagner scored all 10 of her points before the break.
Will tallied 10 second-half points and Guerrero had 10 first-half points.
Lake Mills is No. 1 ranked, tied with Freedom, in the initial Associated Press Division 3 poll, marking the program's first time atop the rankings.
Senior guard Jessica Bruchs led Poynette (0-4, 0-3) with 10 points.
The L-Cats host DeForest today at 7:30 p.m. in a nonconference game.
LAKE MILLS 65, POYNETTE 34
Lake Mills 45 20 — 65
Poynette 16 18 — 34
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 4 0-0 12; Wagner 4 0-0 10; A. Wollin 2 0-0 6; J. Pitta 0 2-2 2; Guerrero 5 2-4 13; Lamke 2 0-0 6; Will 6 2-3 14. Totals 24 6-9 65.
POYNETTE — Reddeman 2 0-0 4; Walters 3 1-2 9; Chadwick 1 0-0 2; Wakefield 0 4-5 4; Bruchs 2 5-6 10; McGlynn 0 1-4 1; Meister 1 0-0 2; Wagner 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 11-19 34.
3-point goals: LM 11 (Roughen 4, Wagner 2, A. Wollin 2, Guerrero 1, Lamke 2); P 3 (Walters 2, Bruchs 1). Total fouls: LM 18; P 10. Fouled out: J. Pitta.
