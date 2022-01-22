It’s nice to have the deeper team.
A shorthanded DeForest squad weighed in just seven wrestlers for a Badger Conference dual meet against Watertown on Friday. The Goslings added four pins for a 66-17 runaway victory over the Norskies.
Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan has been on the other side of these situations, so he could definitely sympathize.
"It’s tough when you come in and the team’s been beat up a little bit in terms of sickness,” Logan said. "I feel for them. We’ve had similar situations. They’ve had a lot of forfeits. They do have a lot of kids at those weight classes that they forfeited at, but they weren’t able to be here tonight. It’s nice to be able to have 14 kids in the lineup.”
Watertown won the first five matches to open up a 30-0 lead.
Marlon Muniz pinned Karsen Gear with a quick cradle in just 38 seconds at 138 pounds. At 145, Oscar Wilkowski stuck Jacob Larson at 3:13 to improve to 15-0. Ryan Bergman dominated the first period on his feet, then escaped and pinned Harry Zeimet at 2:32 of the 152 match. Bergman improved to 17-9.
Mason Fritsche (160) received a forfeit and improved to 18-9. Owen Sjoberg also received a forfeit at 170 and is currently 18-8.
DeForest got on the board at 182, where returning state runner-up Brody Hemauer earned a 16-0 technical fall over Braden Holleman. Hemauer is ranked No. 1 at 170. Holleman (24-6) has received honorable mention at 182.
"Hemauer is a tough kid,” Logan said. "They obviously wanted to get the best match for their kid and bumped him up. It was a learning experience for Braden. It helps any time you get to wrestle those kinds of kids. He wants the matches. He was excited about the matchup. Not thrilled about the results, but it answers some questions for him.”
The Goslings expended their lead from there. Tyler Haberstetzer pinned Dakota Mayr at 1:30 of the 195 match. Noah Dominguez (220), Aaron Finn (285), Finn Mulligan (106) and Noe Ugalde (113) received forfeits, as did Hector Ayala at 126. Mulligan is currently 13-7. Ayala is 12-9.
"We have quite a few winning records,” Logan said. “The kids are doing well, getting better every week. They are starting to settle in. (Head assistant coach Steve) Best knows what he’s doing. He is taking us mentally to another level."
At 120, Damien Ortega scored two early takedowns before getting caught and pinned by Lucas Evans at 1:29. The Norskies picked up their third win in the final match, where Tayrn Callaway pinned Braydon Martino at 2:30.
Watertown improved to 4-2 in conference. Even the loss 46-31 loss to Stoughton on Tuesday was encouraging, given Stoughton’s perennial powerhouse status.
"If you would have told me we would score over 30 points against them, I don’t think I would have believed you,” Logan said. “The kids came out to wrestle. They got beat by a better team. We had a few situations where we had their kid in trouble and weren’t able to catch them and keep them there, but we kept them under 50 points for the first time since we joined the Badger. We are hitting a lot of milestones.”
Watertown wrestles at the West Allis tournament today.
WATERTOWN 66, DEFOREST 17
106 — Finn Mulligan (W) received forfeit
113 — Noe Ugalde (W) received forfeit
120 — Lucas Evans (D) pinned Damien Ortega (W) at 1:29
126 — Hector Ayala (W) received forfeit
132 — Taryn Callaway (D) pinned Braydon Martino (W) at 2:30
*138 — Marlon Muniz (W) over Karsen Gear (D) at 0:38
145 — Oscar Wilkowski (W) pinned Jacob Larson (D) at 3:13
152 — Ryan Bergman (W) pinned Harry Zeimet (D) at 2:32
160 — Mason Fritsche (W) received forfeit
170 — Owen Sjoberg (W) received forfeit
182 — Brody Hemauer (D) tech. Fall Braden Holleman (W) 16-0 at 3:52
195 — Tyler Haberstetzer (W) pinned Dakota Mayr (D) at 1:30
220 — Noah Dominguez (W) received forfeit
285 — Aaron Finn (W) received forfeit
