For a majority of Watertown’s softball team, Monday’s regional game was their first taste of postseason action.
The fourth-seeded Goslings were up to the task, defeating fifth-seeded West Bend West 3-1 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Brandt/Quirk Park.
Watertown (12-9) jumped ahead for good on a two-run, no-out RBI single to left in the first inning by freshman Drew Hinrichs that made it a 2-1 game.
Senior Sydney Linskens tossed a five-hitter to earn the decision. She allowed an earned run, walking two and striking out one without surrendering an extra-base knock in 90 pitches, 52 of which were strikes.
"It was a great game for us to compete all seven innings," Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. "Sydney pitched a complete game and our defense continues to keep us in close games. Drew Hinrichs two RBIs got us rolling in the bottom of the first and getting an insurance run was big for us.
"Our kids continue to compete and give themselves a chance to win."
The Goslings, who haven’t lost a playoff opener in at least a decade and a half, clung to their one-run edge until the sixth. With one down, sophomore Abby Walsh lined a stand up triple to the gap in right-center. After a foul pop out by junior Lauryn Olson, Linskens hit a one-hopped grounder back to the West Bend West pitcher Lindsay Sandalback, who couldn’t field it cleanly as the ball caromed off her glove and allowed for Walsh to score easily.
Linskens, who allowed two hits in the final six innings after allowing three singles in the first inning, got out of a two-on, one-out jam in the third. Linskens fanned Maddie Koenings with a wicked changeup and got Sandalback to fly out to senior Elise Hickey in center to end the frame.
Linskens retired the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings, working around a lead off single by Olivia Culp in the sixth. The Spartans (13-14) managed only a two-out walk in the seventh.
Watertown had a couple of chances to extend things early on. Senior Riley Lang singled to lead off the second inning but was picked off at second base. Hickey walked later in the inning but was caught trying to steal second for the third out.
In an odd turn of events in the fifth, Hickey reached via a single a couple of pitches after her pop out to second base was inadvertently called a foul ball by the home plate umpire, thus resulting in a second chance to hit. Hickey stole second, reached third on junior Maggie Strupp’s sacrifice fly but was stranded after senior Sammi Suski was called out of the batters box on a grounder right back to the pitcher.
Sandalback took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) over six innings. She gave up five hits, four of which were singles, walked two and struck out one.
Both teams had five hits and West Bend West committed two errors. In the first meeting, which Watertown won 10-2 at home on May 19, the Goslings had a 12-3 edge in hits but faced two different pitchers.
The Goslings play at top-seeded Beaver Dam in the regional final on Wednesday.
WATERTOWN 3, WEST BEND WEST 1
West Bend West 100 000 0 — 1 5 2
Watertown 200 001 x — 3 5 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WBW: Sandalback (L; 6-5-3-1-1-2); Wat: Linskens (W; 7-5-1-1-1-2).
Leading hitter — Wat: Walsh (3B).
