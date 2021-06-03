JUNEAU — Dodgeland’s girls and boys track and field teams hosted and won the Trailways East division meet on Wednesday.
The Trojans scored 188 points in girls competition.
Junior Miranda Firari won three events, claiming the 100 meter dash in 12.78 seconds, the 400 in 1:02.83 and the pole vault at a new personal best of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Junior Adrianne Bader swept the shot put (36-7 3/4) and the discus (99-7). Sophomore Tara Schaalma won the long jump (15-3).
The 3,200 relay team of Hailey Bohnert, Sayrah Benzing, Syvana Benzing and Sandra Osorio won in 12:05.75.
Second place finishers included freshman Avery Hafenstein (29.04), sophomore Sandra Osorio in the 3,200 (16:38.48), senior Ali Sugden in the 100 hurdles (17.63), the 400 relay team of Alexis Schultz, Elyse Kozokowski, Avery Hafenstein and Emma Carpenter in 57.85 and Sayrah Benzing in the pole vault (7-6).
The Trojans scored 123 points in boys competition.
Senior Evan Finger swept the 800 in a personal best 1:59.43, and the 1,600 in 4:41.07.
Sophomore Zakaree Reinwald won the pole vault (9-0) and the 110 hurdles (19.95) and placed second in the 300 hurdles (48.39).
The 800 relay team of Nathan Johnson, Joseph Statz, John Schramek and Michael Milfred took second in 1:49.71. Statz added a second place finish in the 110 hurdles (21.31).
Hustisford’s boys took seventh with 43 points.
Senior Dylan Kuehl swept the long jump (20-7) and triple jump (43-11 1/2)
Sophomore Gabe Holub took second in the 100 (12.14).
Hustisford’s girls finished third with 77 points.
Sophomore Kayla Millikin won the 200 in 28.67 and placed second in the 100 (13.52). Sophomore Tia Hildebrandt won the 3,200 in 14:35.38 and placed second in the 1,600 in 6:18.14.
Junior Ari Hildebrandt placed second in the 400 in 1:04.65.
Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 188, Central Wisconsin Christian 107, Hustisford 77, Horicon 66, Lourdes 54, Oakfield 51, Valley Christian 41, Wayland 5
Team scores — boys: Dodgeland 123, Horicon 119, Central Wisconsin Christian 112, Lourdes 78, Valley Christian 58, Wayland 44, Hustisford 43, Oakfield 24
