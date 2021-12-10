Boys swim: Jefferson/Cambridge tops Wayland Academy Nate Gilbert Nate Gilbert Author email Dec 10, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMBRIDGE — The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team defeated visiting Wayland Academy 89-59 in a nonconference dual at Cambridge High School on Thursday.The EagleJays won nine out of the 11 races contested, including Patrick Rogers claiming the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 37.07 seconds and the 100 butterfly (1:04.28).Trevor Leto won the 50 free in :23.89 and the 100 free (:54.73). Andrew Gee won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:20.19. Brady Gehring won the 100 back in 1:15.91.The 200 medley relay of Rogers, Leto, Gehring and Sawyer Thorp won in 1:59.50.The 200 free relay of Thorp, Rogers, Gee and Leto won in 1:43.01. The 400 free relay of Gehring, Gee, Zephyr Marek and Willem Reese won in 4:24.69.The EagleJays compete at the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nate Gilbert Author email Follow Nate Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man charged with OWI injury Juneau man makes initial appearance on recklessly endangering safety charge James A. Kraemer Police search Church Street home for suspect Fort woman enters not guilty plea in dog's death Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
