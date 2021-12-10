CAMBRIDGE — The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team defeated visiting Wayland Academy 89-59 in a nonconference dual at Cambridge High School on Thursday.

The EagleJays won nine out of the 11 races contested, including Patrick Rogers claiming the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 37.07 seconds and the 100 butterfly (1:04.28).

Trevor Leto won the 50 free in :23.89 and the 100 free (:54.73). Andrew Gee won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:20.19. Brady Gehring won the 100 back in 1:15.91.

The 200 medley relay of Rogers, Leto, Gehring and Sawyer Thorp won in 1:59.50.

The 200 free relay of Thorp, Rogers, Gee and Leto won in 1:43.01. The 400 free relay of Gehring, Gee, Zephyr Marek and Willem Reese won in 4:24.69.

The EagleJays compete at the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Saturday.

Recommended for you

Load comments