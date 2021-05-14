WILLIAMS BAY — Bow Hartwig finished 4-for-6 with three RBIs for Johnson Creek’s baseball team in an 18-3 Trailways South win over Williams Bay on Thursday.
Johnson Creek (6-4, 2-1 in conference) snapped a 3-3 tie with three runs in the fourth and broke the game open late with a nine-run rally in the seventh. Levi Berres went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Isaac Hartz also drove in two runs for the Bluejays.
Dalton Bredlow earned the win in relief, allowing no runs on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks over 3 2/3 innings.
Johnson Creek travels to play Luther Prep on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 18, WILLIAMS BAY 3
Johnson Creek 102 321 9 — 18 15 2
Williams Bay 102 000 0 — 3 5 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Olszewski 2.1-2-3-3-4-1, Da. Bredlow W, 3.1-3-0-0-3-1, Owen 1-0-0-0-3-1), WB (King 2-2-1-1-3-2, Schultz L, 1.2-5-4-4-1-1, Kuiper 2.1-6-4-4-4-0, Knight 0-0-5-5-0-5, Robbing 1-2-4-4-0-1)
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2x5, RBI, Hartwig 4x6, 3BI, Walling RBI, Olszewski RBI, Hartz 2BI, Toebe RBI, Hudzinski RBI, Berres 4x4, 2 RBI), WB (King RBI, Kuiper 2B, 2BI, Schultz 2B)
