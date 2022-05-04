HUSTISFORD — Rylie Collien scored a hat trick and Riley Becker had four assists in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 7-0 Flyway Conference victory over Lomira on Tuesday.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (5-2, 3-2 in conference) scored three goals in the first half.
Collien scored the first one off an assist from Ally Feilbach in the sixth minute. Feilbach sent a cross to Collien in the middle, where she took a good touch to the right and hit a hart shot to the left post from 16 yards out.
Becker earned her first assist on Latticia Snyder’s goal in the 22nd minute. Becker touched a pass over to Snyder, who fired a long high shot from 25 yards over the keeper's outstretched fingertips.
Brielle Blome made it 3-0 in the 29th minute. Blome collected a ball that was heading out the endline and hit a tough angle shot from 10 yards out on the left side.
Collien and Becker worked together on the next two goals.
Becker sent a pass through to Collien on the right side and she cut if back hard and hit a left footed shot which curved into the far post netting in the 45th minute.
Just over two minutes later, Becker sent a high corner to Collien in the middle of the goal and she hammered a header into the far post corner of the net.
Breanne Reinwald made it 6-0 with an unassisted goal in the 60th minute. Reinwald intercepted a goal kick and took it forward and hit a shot from 15 yards out.
Rena Harvey capped the scoring on Becker’s fourth assist in the 68th minute. Becker sent a corner kick into the box and Harvey knocked it off a defender and into the goal.
Jadyn Huncosky cleared a few balls and smothered a through ball late in the first half but did have to record a save. Alicia Bykowski took over in net in the second half and made two saves.
"We came out with a lot of energy on Parents night and put a lot of pressure on their defense,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "We had numerous opportunities that just missed, but we kept working and finally finished some great chances.
"Rylie had three great finishes including a highlight reel header to earn another hat trick and Brielle was playing very fast up front, beating the defense repeatedly as well.
"Midfielder Ally Feilbach was dominating the right side the whole 1st half and Riley Becker was everywhere she needed to be. She had some great touches tonight and four outstanding assists which really set the tone for the night.
"Latticia had an outstanding shot from distance and her and Riley really controlled the inside tonight.
"Two of our defenders Breanne and Rena played some forward tonight and both scored goals as well.
"Our defense was stellar and all 9 defenders who entered the game played rock solid. Considering Lomira (3-8, 1-5) scored 17 goals in their two previous games, I was very impressed with my entire team effort tonight. All 24 players contributed to this Parent's Night victory."
Hustisford/Dodgeland takes on Lourdes Academy at the UW-O field on Thursday.
HD UNITED 7, LOMIRA 0
Lomira 0 0 — 0
HD United 3 4 — 7
HD — Collien (Feilbach) 5:44
HD — Snyder (Becker) 21:58
HD — Blome 28:05
HD — Collien (Becker) 44:32
HD — Collien (Becker) 46:52
HD — Reinwald 59:55
HD — Harvey (Becker) 67:44
Shots — L 2, HD 24
Saves — L (McQuitty 12), HD (Huncosky 0, Bykowski 2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.