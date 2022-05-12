LAKE MILLS -- Kaci Everson scored the equalizing goal in the 49th minute as the Lake Mills girls soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Lodi in a Capitol Conference game on Senior Night at LMHS Tuesday.
Lodi's Anna Balfanz broke a scoreless tie with an unassisted goal in the 45th minute.
Everson, a junior, scored unassisted at the 48:18 mark for the final margin.
Junior Ryleigh Kulow made six saves for Lake Mills (7-2-4, 2-1-2 Capitol).
"It was a great battle tonight from two strong Capitol Conference teams," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "Both teams created opportunities all game and I'm proud of our 'no quit' mentality to find a goal after going down early in the second half.
"Ry had a few more electric saves tonight and I thought our team did a nice job playing through not having our A game in the heat. We played hard to honor our seniors on Senior Night, and it's an honor to coach this young squad."
Both teams had seven shots on goal.
LAKE MILLS 1,
LODI 1
Lodi 0 1 -- 1
Lake Mills 0 1 -- 1
Second half: LO -- Balfanz, 44:34; LM -- Everson, 48:18.
Saves: LO (Peterson 6, Duchesneau 0) 6; LM (Kulow) 6.
SUGAR RIVER 5, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
LAKE MILLS -- Bella Brenkman and Anya Brenkman scored two goals each as Sugar River topped host Lakeside Lutheran 5-0 in a Capitol Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday.
Bella Brenkman scored in the seventh minute off a PK and Anya Brenkman netted a goal in the 11th minute on a header assisted by Bella Brenkman, who scored in the 29th minute.
The conference-leading Raiders had a 14-0 edge in shots on goal and Lakeside keeper Maria Vik stopped nine shots.
SUGAR RIVER 5, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Sugar River 3 2 -- 5
Lakeside 0 0 -- 0
First half -- SR: B. Brenkman (PK), 7:00; A. Brenkman (B. Brenkman), 11:00; B. Brenkman (Boldebuck), 29:00.
Second half -- SR: A. Brenkman, 54:00; Gentilli (PK), 57:00.
