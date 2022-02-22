SUN PRAIRIE — Watertown junior Oscar Wilkowski won a conference title his freshman year, then won a third place medal at state as a sophomore.
He won neither as a junior, which made for a frustrating end to an otherwise stellar third varsity season.
Wilkowski began the Sun Prairie sectional on Saturday with a first period pin against Onalaska/Luther’s Bryce Buchanan and ended the day with an 18-3 technical fall over Baraboo’s Connor Goorsky. But in between, he lost a 13-9 decision in the semifinals to Holmen’s Parker Kratochvill, and that loss proved costly.
Kratochvill went on to lose to Wisconsin Rapids sophomore Brett Back by a 7-5 decision and advanced to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament by rule over Wilkowski, who ended the season at 32-3.
“We got into some scramble situations (against Kratochvill),” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. “The kid was really good at snatching that ankle and pulling up the leg. He also had really good hips. So we would get in on those low leg scrambles that Oscar likes and he kind of moved his hips to the side, grabbed the ankle and got the easy takedowns.
“Coming into halfway through second period, Oscar was pressing the pace. We knew the kid was starting to gas. Part of the game plan from the video that we watched. We kind of ran out of time. We fell too far behind in the first period. The kid was solid. He was tough to score on, tough to keep off the legs.
Both (Kratochvill and Back) were at 152 the previous week at their conference meets and they both dropped down to 145 at regionals.
“You hate to see it happen, but he’s got another year. Hope he can turn it into some positives. It could help him be even better. He’s got to build up some muscle on the upper body if he wants to stay on those scramble situations where he is going head on with the guy. Or we need to move to more finesse so we’re not trying to bully the guy. If you are going to bully the guy, you’ve got to be strong like the badger. Otherwise, we have to go more finesse.
“He’s got the skills in either direction. He has to decide which way he wants to go. He’s put the time in. He just came up short.”
Sophomore teammate Ryan Bergman also missed out on a wrestleback and placed third at 152 to highlight Watertown’s ninth place finish at the sectional.
Bergman (32-14) opened with a 7-0 decision over Wisconsin Rapids’ Marcos Simonsen in the quarterfinals, the lost a 10-6 decision to Holmen’s Brandon Beers (33-10) in the semifinals. In the third place match, Bergman pulled out a 9-7 decision in Sudden Victory-1 over Madison East’s Muhammed Saneh.
Saneh threw Bergman twice for takedowns in the first two periods and led 4-1, but Bergman pushed the pace the rest of the way and wore out Saneh (28-8). But Beers lost in the finals and advance by rule over Bergman.
“He started out the year a back up,” Logan said. “We wrestled him as an unattached wrestler at the Early Bird and he just has improved every single match since. He’s got a good attitude and a strong work ethic. He has an opportunity to wrestle with the Wilkowski brothers every night so he has seen top echelon wrestlers in the state and he has learned to react to it.
“He’s only going to get better and better. He was in it (in the semis). I think he would have matched up against the other guys depending on how it worked out, but it wasn’t meant to be.”
Sophomore Braden Holleman (182) and senior heavyweight Aaron Finn each placed fourth.
Holleman (38-13) opened with a 14-1 major decision over Sparta’s Brock Connelly in the quarterfinals, then lost a 7-2 decision in the semifinals to Wisconsin Rapids’ Ashton Fischer, the eventual champion. Fischer’s victory in the title match meant Holleman could have wrestled back for second, but he lost his third place match to Holmen’s Dylan Liethen by a 5-3 decision.
“He needs to focus on his technique more,” Logan said. “He tries to outwork a lot of guys and that works a lot, but when you are going up against those elite wrestlers, they have a little bit better technique. He’s still trying some things that worked really well in middle school and freshman year. He’s strong enough to do it, because he’s a horse, but he’s at 182.
“That last match, if he had finished the Peterson Roll with the arm instead of trying to go for the head, we would have gotten a five-point reversal and we would have won the match. Little things like that. He just needs to get the mat time and he’ll be fine. He would have had the wrestle-off had he won.”
Finn (19-19) began with a 6-3 quarterfinal decision over Holmen’s Ron White, then lost to Sauk Prairie senior Nolan Vils, the eventual champion, by fall at 1:03 of the semifinals. His season ended with a loss by fall to Wisconsin Rapids’ Josh Hansen in the third place match.
“He started out 1-8 or 1-9, came back and finished with 19 wins,” Logan said. “He came down to my office last spring and said he wanted the varsity spot and he wanted to go to state. He set his goals high. He wasn’t that far off. The chance was there. We were close.”
Seven more Goslings lost their quarterfinal matches and were eliminated.
Finn Mulligan (23-15) was pinned by Wisconsin Rapids’ Landyn Freeman in 1:56 at 106. Noe Ugalde (13-18) was pinned by Wisconsin Rapids’s Preston Spray in 1:42 at 113. Hector Ayala (126) lost by fall to Tomah’s Gavin Finch in 1:02 at 126. Owin Walsh (3-2) lost by fall to Holmen’s Tyler Jahn in 1:16 at 138.
Mason Fritsche (31-17) lost by fall to Holmen’s Benson Swatek in 4:00 at 160. Owen Sjoberg (30-16) lost a 7-5 decision to Reedsburg’s Devin Judd at 170. Eric Chairez (19-19) lost by fall to Holmen’s Griffin Banks in :40 at 195.
“What a great freshman year,” Logan said of Sjoberg. “I can count on one hand the number of freshmen I have had with 30 wins. He got pinned by that kid at 1:12 of the conference tournament, so this was pretty indicative of our team. We took some lumps early and then really improved.
“I am happy with the progress we made with how green of a team we were coming into the season. Guys are already talking about spring wrestling. Oscar wants to get the kids into some greco and freestyle and get the kids carpooling to Askren Academy and other offseason opportunities. To go to the next level, that’s what they have to do.”
Team scores: Wisconsin Rapids 171.5, Holmen 157.5, Beaver Dam/Wayland 84, Tomah 62, Reedsburg 49, DeForest 44, Waunakee 43, La Crosse Logan/Central 38.5, Watertown 36.5, Baraboo 34, Sauk Prairie 29, Sun Prairie 27, Middleton 18, Madison East 10, Sparta 7, Onalaska/Luther 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.