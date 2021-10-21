Six area football teams will compete in WIAA Level 1 postseason games on Friday at 7 p.m.
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN at LAKE MILLS
In Division 4, the No. 3-seeded Lake Mills football team hosts sixth-seeded Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
The L-Cats (7-2) enter on a six-game win streak, earning a share of the Capitol Conference title a week ago.
Lake Mills is hardly a stranger to this stage, having reached Level 3 in 2016, 2017 and 2019, also earning a regional title last season.
The Chargers, meanwhile, have no postseason wins since 2008 and needed back-to-back victories to close the regular season to post a 4-5 record overall, receiving a special invitation from the WIAA into the field since they possessed a sub-.500 league record.
The teams have one common opponent in Luther Prep, which KML fell to 7-6 in week two. The L-Cats needed overtime to prevail against the Phoenix, 21-20, in week four.
“On defense they run a 3-4 and utilize zone coverage,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They fly around to the football. Offensively, they run the option similar to Lakeside Lutheran. Hopefully we’ll be prepared for that having seen Lakeside quite a bit in my two years here. We can’t take anything for granted and have to have our best week of preparation. We have to be dialed in and focused on being 1-0.”
KML has a pair of playmakers that stood out on film in wide receiver Mason Knueppel and running back Ben Zylka, who averages over eight yards per carry and has 479 rushing yards along with six scores this season. Knueppel has good size at 6-foot-2, hauling in 18 passes for 315 yards and four scores.
“They use Zylka in the slot and at running back,” Huber said. “They like to use Knueppel and throw it up to him. He’s a basketball kid with good ball skills.”
Lake Mills is focusing on having a great week of preparation and not looking ahead.
“Executing our gameplan we have going for these guys will be key,” Huber said. “We want to fly around and play our type of football. We want to play smart, fast and physical and leave it all on the field. This time of year, you only have one opportunity. There’s no next week or second chances. There are a few days left of practice and one game. If we do what we need to do, we’ll earn another five days.”
JEFFERSON at GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER
In Division 3, Jefferson’s football team is seeded sixth in its playoff bracket and will play at third-seeded Greendale Martin Luther.
The Eagles are 6-2 overall, winning four consecutive, while the Spartans (7-2) have also won four straight since a 42-7 setback against Lake Country Lutheran, the team’s only Metro Classic Conference loss.
“Martin Luther is a spread team and they are going to be in shutgun,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “When Leonard McClain is back there, they will run the wildcat. He can throw but will mostly run. In the shutgun, they will tighten things up look to get McClain in space.”
“Jack Henry Strohmeyer is a pocket passer. They will give you a little option look and put the backside defensive end in a bind. If we make a mistake, they will run. Martin Luther’s skill guys are talented. They have thrown some nice long balls the last couple weeks. When you’re playing a spread team, being sound on the defensive line and not turning your shoulders is important. The backend guys know its pass first. If you see the back cross in front of the QB, don’t assume it’s a run because they could throw it downfield. We will continue to emphasize being sound and doing your job. Fortunately, we have done a lot of those things well the last couple weeks.”
Jefferson enters the playoffs on the heels of shutout wins versus Edgerton and East Troy.
McClain and Jayden Bridgewater each have more than 700 rushing yards, combining for 16 touchdowns. Strohmeyer has a 55 percent completion percentage and 835 yards along with 10 touchdowns, three interceptions.
On defense, the Spartans have shown a three-man front and will adjust aspects of their defense against the Eagles’ double wing-T offense.
“When you’re a double wing team, it’s a mystery as to what you’ll get each week,” Gee said. “With our offense, teams will vary a bit from what they usually do and we’ll be ready for any look.
“Looks like they are a 3-4, 3-5 base team. We expect to see an odd front. Nose tackle Donte Haskins is a talented kid and can be disruptive. He’s a good guy to have in the middle. We’ll draw up a lot of different looks and make sure we have audibles and different things in place just in case.”
Jefferson is looking to be the best version of itself as the program seeks its first playoff win since 2014 after five straight first-round losses (no playoffs were offered during this past spring’s alternate season).
“We’re not reinventing the wheel,” Gee said. “Our evening sessions will be shorter and the focus will be on fine tuning. We’ll have more of a walkthrough look, showing different looks and talking through adjustments.
“We’ll add a couple wrinkles in case we need them. There’s an emphasis on being sound on special teams this week. In playoff games, a big play special teams play can be the difference. We want to be really really efficient this week in practice and focused. After that, have a great bus ride down there and show them what we’ve got. It’s about sticking with what got us into the playoffs and doing the things that have made us successful and got us here. We’ll strive to do them the best we can on Friday.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN at COLUMBUS
Also in Division 4, the No. 7-seeded Lakeside Lutheran football team travels to play second-seeded Columbus.
The Cardinals (8-1) beat the Warriors (4-5) 49-21 last week to close out the regular season.
It’s a rarity to see teams face off in consecutive weeks. Lakeside is hoping to shore up its special teams and find a way to produce more offense ahead of the second meeting.
“We have to be more physical,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They were by far the more physical team last Friday.
“Our special teams with punt and kickoff teams gave up a lot of yards. We need to remedy that. We are going to have to figure out how to score one or two more touchdowns to narrow the gap. We didn’t get them to punt the ball one time last week.”
Cardinal tailback Colton Brunell had 22 carries for 286 yards and four scores in week nine.
The Warriors, who have made the playoffs each of the last five seasons, made Level 4 in 2018 and Level 3 in 2019, falling in the regional championship a season ago.
Columbus is in search of its first playoff victory since 2016.
LUTHER PREP at BRODHEAD/JUDA
In Division 5, the seventh-seeded Luther Prep football team plays at second-seeded Brodhead/Juda.
The Phoenix reached the postseason for the second straight season. The program made it six times in a seven-year stretch starting in 2000 but had not been back since 2006 when they won last season’s regional championship.
“It’s a special thing,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “It hasn’t been that common here in many years and we are bringing that tradition back of making the playoffs.
“That was the standard many years ago and we are bringing that back.”
Brodhead/Juda is seeking its first playoff win since 2014. The Cardinals (9-0) score 42 points per game and are ranked fifth in the Division 5 Coaches Poll.
“Brodhead likes to run the ball and play tight formations,” Gregorius said. “They will run it and run it again.”
Gage Boegli is the workhorse for the Cardinals, who have attempted only 43 passes this season. Boegli has amassed 1,115 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 13 yards per carry and 128 yards per contest. Blake Matthys has only 53 carries but has scored 10 times.
“We want to put them in spots where they are behind the chains and make them do things they aren’t comfortable doing in the passing game,” Gregorius said. “We need to be stout up front and get linebackers to flow to the ball.”
The Cardinals use an odd man front, have high-level linebacker play and do a good job swarming to the ball defensively, according to Gregorius.
The Phoenix (5-4) enter on the heels of a 38-0 loss to Lodi.
“The Lodi game certainly made our weaknesses stick out,” Gregorius said. “We need to get back to our fundamentals and do what we do. That will allow us to play the kind of football that we did earlier on in the season.”
JOHNSON CREEK at REEDSVILLE
The Bluejays drew a road game against Reedsville. The Panthers are the three-way co-champions of the Big East Conference alongside Cedar Grove-Belgium and Hilbert.
Reedsville is averaging just under 32 points per game, and the defense has only allowed 82 points all season.
“They were ranked N.o 1 for a while in the state,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “Their only loss was to Cedar Grove-Belgium, who is a perennial power. That league with them and Hilbert is a good league. It’s a tough draw for us obviously, but it is what it is. We’ll do the best we can.”
The Panthers are a 70-30 run-pass team with 935 passing yards including 15 touchdowns and 2,380 rushing yards with 32 touchdowns. They are led by dual threat quarterback Brennen Dvorachek (920 passing yards, 1,055 rushing yards), fullback Weston Liebezeit (533 rushing, 226 receiving) and receiver Ryan Taddy (370 receiving).
“Their quarterback is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds,” Wagner said. “Their fullback is 6-3, 275 and they average 250 across the line. This will be by far the best team we’ve seen. I’m curious to see how we’ll compete. We’re a little banged up, but we’ve got some pretty good athletes and we can be very competitive. We’ll see what happens.”
PARDEEVILLE at WATERLOO
The rematch from Waterloo’s 44-29 Week 9 victory at Pardeeville switches to Waterloo’s field. The Pirates had good success running and passing against the Bulldogs, who did most of their scoring in the second half and never led.
Waterloo senior running back Eugene Wolff won the ESC rushing title with 1,542 yards, while Pardeeville’s Derek Lindert finished third in the league in rushing with 933 yards.
Sophomore receiver Trevor Firari led the ESC in receiving yards with 471. Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush finished second in the league in passing yardage with 1,001 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.