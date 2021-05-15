Phoenix go 0-2 at Lomira

LOMIRA — Luther Prep's softball team was right on the cusp of breaking through for its first victories of the season at Saturday's Lomira triangular.

The Phoenix instead were nipped late in both games, falling 5-4 to Lomira in the opener before a 5-4 defeat against Wauwatosa West.

Lomira's Rylee Baetz had the go-ahead hit in the sixth with a two-out, one-run double to left. LPS (0-9) went 1-2-3 in the seventh to end it.

The Phoenix led 3-1 in the second after run-scoring singles by Sadie Bolton and Sarah Vance. An RBI ground out by Mary Jule Ruehrdanz made it 4-2 after three frames.

Starter Andrea Bortulin allowed three earned on eight hits over six frames, walking four with no strikeouts.

In the second game, Wauwatosa West scored twice in the top half of the seventh on a single and sacrifice fly to take a 5-4 edge. Vance reached on a one-out error by the third baseman and advanced to second on a passed ball in the bottom half before a fly out and a pop out made it final.

LPS starter Emma Bortulin worked all seven innings, striking out five and walking one, while giving up one earned on six hits in 103 pitches.

Kristine Deisinger was 2-for-4 and scored a run from the leadoff spot and Lydia Lindemann doubled twice in three at bats.

The Phoenix host Johnson Creek on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

First game

LOMIRA 5, LUTHER PREP 4

Luther Prep  031  000  0  —  4  3  2

Lomira  110  021  X  —  5  8  3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: A. Bortulin (L; 6-8-5-3-0-4); LO: Hannam (3-3-4-0-3-1), Gassner (W; 4-0-0-0-9-0).

Leading hitters — LO: Baetz 2x3 (2B), Gassner 2x3, Schroeder 2x3.

Second game

WAUWATOSA WEST 5, LUTHER PREP 4

Wauwatosa W.  010  020  2  —  5  6  2

Luther Prep  100  201  0  —  4  4  6

Pitching (ip-h-er-r-bb-so) — WW: Nudi (W; 7-4-4-2-6-1); LP: E. Bortulin (L; 7-6-5-1-5-1).

Leading hitters — WW: Kleier 2x4, Tagliauia 2x3; LP: Deisinger 2x4, Lindemann 2x3 (2 2B).

