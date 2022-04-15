MADISON — Freshman Ryanna Bilgrien and sophomore Emma Wuestenberg scored goals for Watertown’s girls soccer team in a 2-0 win over Madison LaFollette on Thursday.
Watertown (1-3-1) handled Madison LaFollette and the challenging weather for a much needed win.
With winds gusting to 50 miles an hour and wind chills in the 20s, it was difficult to stay loose.
“The girls handled it really well and played as dominant a second half as we have seen,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
Senior center back Lily Gifford made a crucial goal line save in the sixth minute and the Goslings didn’t look back after that.
Bilgrien found the net in the 26th minute with a nice strike falling backwards off an assist from junior Kara Burke.
Watertown dominated the second half with 95 percent possession and fired off 18 shots (26 overall). Several shots were straight at the goalkeeper and one was off the crossbar before Wuestenberg drilled a security goal home from about 25 yards out in the 78th minute. Watertown held La Follette to zero shots in the second half to secure the clean sheet in a dominant defensive performance. Goslings keeper Cianna Boettcher finished with four saves.
“This game secures our first win of the season,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said. “We continue adjusting and improving as a team in the different roles the girls are embracing.”
