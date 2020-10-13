WATERLOO — Rylee Duessler had 10 kills and five digs for Waterloo’s volleyball team in a 25-8, 25-5, 25-9 win over Portage on Monday.
Brooke Mosher added nine kills, five digs, three blocks and three aces for Waterloo. Michaela Riege had six aces and five digs. Joslyn Wolff added five digs and there aces. Gizelle Zimbric and Sophia Schneider each had seven assists. Quinnly Hush added two blocks.
"We did a nice job of keeping our focus throughout the match and everyone contributed to a very well rounded team win,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said.
