Alyx Johnson appeared to hit into an inning-ending 5-3 groundout, and players cleared the field.

Then they were called back out onto the field. After a lengthy umpire discussion, Johnson’s groundout was ruled a foul ball.

Johnson made the most of the second chance, pulling a ball past the third baseman into left. An error in the outfield allowed Maggie Strupp to score from second to break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning.

From there, Johnson and her defense did the rest. Johnson struck out 13 batters and her defense played an error-free game in Watertown’s 1-0 victory over Sauk Prairie on Monday at Brandt-Quirk Park.

Strupp had two of Watertown’s four hits, including a line drive single to right which kicked off the winning rally. She stole second, then held up a third on Johnson’s single to left before being waved in following the error.

“We just felt a little off today at the plate,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “Everything seemed slow. Alyx kept us in it and you hate to say that she didn’t have her best stuff, but she struck out 13. This team has the ability to do some fun things. Tonight proved to us that we can still find a way to win games even if we aren’t at our best. Big week for us.”

Watertown (11-2, 9-1 in conference) hosts Monona Grove today.

WATERTOWN 1, SAUK PRAIRIE 0

Sauk Prairie 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

Watertown 001 000 X — 1 4 0

WP: Johnson

LP: Jones

Sauk Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kerl 2-0-0-0, Clark 2-0-1-0, Jones 2-0-1-0, Larson 3-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-1-0, Lawton 2-0-0-0, Zick 3-0-1-0, Cegielski 3-0-0-0, Pacholke 3-0-0-0 Totals 23-0-4-0

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Strupp 3-1-2-0, Johnson 3-0-1-0, Hinrichs 2-0-0-0, Walsh 3-0-0-0, Olson 3-0-1-0, Edyvean 2-0-0-0, Rhodes 2-0-0-0, Peplinski 2-0-0-0, Hafentsein 2-0-0-0 Totals 22-1-4-0

Pitching — HO: Jones (SP) 4 in 6, Johnson (W) 4 in 7. R: Jones (SP) 1, Johnson (W) 0. SO: Jones (SP) 2, Johnson (W) 13. BB: Jones (SP) 3, Johnson (W) 1

