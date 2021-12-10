Grace Schmidt scored 19 points to lead three players in double figures as Luther Prep’s girls basketball team defeated Poynette 53-37 in a Capitol North game on Thursday at LPS.

Luther Prep (5-1, 1-0 in conference) took a one-point lead into halftime, then took control behind nine points from Schmidt, eight points from Nora Wendorff and seven points from Audrey deBoer.

“Things stayed close until (we) went on a 13-3 run to stretch it to 47-33, spurred by some steals and fast break points,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Eric Paulsen said.

Schmidt also grabbed 14 rebounds to finish with a double-double, while deBoer finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Wendorff had 10 points and four assists.

Hadley Walters scored 24 points to lead Poynette (0-5, 0-1).

Luther Prep travels to face Randolph on Saturday.

LUTHER PREP 53,

POYNETTE 37

Poynette 24 13 — 37

Luther Prep 25 28 — 53

Poynette (fg ft-fta tp) — Steinhorst 1 2-4 5, Walters 8 5-7 24, Meiser 1 0-0 3, Woodward 1 0-0 2, LaSarge 0 0-2 0, Wagner 1 1-1 3 Totals 12 8-15 37

Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 4 0-0 10, Wendorff 4 0-0 10, Kieselhorst 1 2-2 5, Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 6 7-10 19, Zeller 3 0-0 7 Totals 19 9-12 53

Three-point goals — P (Steinhorst, Walters 3, Meister), LP (deBoer 2, Wendorff 2, Kieselhorst, Zellmer)

Total fouls — P 11, LP 15

Recommended for you

Load comments