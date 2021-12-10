Phoenix pull away from Pumas in league opener Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 10, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grace Schmidt scored 19 points to lead three players in double figures as Luther Prep’s girls basketball team defeated Poynette 53-37 in a Capitol North game on Thursday at LPS.Luther Prep (5-1, 1-0 in conference) took a one-point lead into halftime, then took control behind nine points from Schmidt, eight points from Nora Wendorff and seven points from Audrey deBoer.“Things stayed close until (we) went on a 13-3 run to stretch it to 47-33, spurred by some steals and fast break points,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Eric Paulsen said.Schmidt also grabbed 14 rebounds to finish with a double-double, while deBoer finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Wendorff had 10 points and four assists.Hadley Walters scored 24 points to lead Poynette (0-5, 0-1).Luther Prep travels to face Randolph on Saturday.LUTHER PREP 53,POYNETTE 37Poynette 24 13 — 37Luther Prep 25 28 — 53Poynette (fg ft-fta tp) — Steinhorst 1 2-4 5, Walters 8 5-7 24, Meiser 1 0-0 3, Woodward 1 0-0 2, LaSarge 0 0-2 0, Wagner 1 1-1 3 Totals 12 8-15 37Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 4 0-0 10, Wendorff 4 0-0 10, Kieselhorst 1 2-2 5, Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 6 7-10 19, Zeller 3 0-0 7 Totals 19 9-12 53Three-point goals — P (Steinhorst, Walters 3, Meister), LP (deBoer 2, Wendorff 2, Kieselhorst, Zellmer)Total fouls — P 11, LP 15 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man charged with OWI injury Juneau man makes initial appearance on recklessly endangering safety charge James A. Kraemer Police search Church Street home for suspect Fort woman enters not guilty plea in dog's death Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
