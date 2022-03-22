Watertown senior forward Nate Gapinski made the first team while senior guard Ollie Meyers received honorable mention in Badger East all-conference boys basketball voting held recently.
Gapinski averaged 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, leading the Goslings in all three categories.
“He’s a do everything player, one of the best players in the conference,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “I thought he should have been a unanimous selection. None of that takes away from player he is and will continue to be. He was also voted honorable mention all-state.
“He was just so consistent. He had three 30-point games. He scored 31 against Milton. He began and ended the season with 28-point games. He was a 60 percent field goal shooter inside the arc, and it wasn’t just scoring. He got rebounds, steals, deflections and took charges. The superlatives for him are never-ending, and everybody knew it. He was the target every game and he still did what he does.”
Meyers was second on the team in those three categories, averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
“I thought he should be second team,” O’Leary said. “He missed it by a point. But again, I told him you can’t take anything from him. He was Mr. Clutch for us He had great games at DeForest with 24 points and Monona Grove with 25.
“He hit all the big shots against Milton. Against two conference opponents, he hits the game winner. Nate might have been a decoy in some situations, but we weren’t going anywhere else. When it was crunch time, he delivered.
“This season, he really opened up his game with his ability to take it (closer) to the basket. He had a reliable middle game, which helped him tremendously. With both Nate and Ollie, the basketball IQ is very high.”
DeForest and Milton shared the Badger East title with matching 12-2 records, followed by Waunakee at 11-3, Beaver Dam, Fort Atkinson and Watertown all at 7-7, Stoughton at 5-9 and Monona Grove at 1-13.
Badger East
First Team
Max Weisbrod, DeForest, Sr.
Jack Campion, Milton, Sr.
Andrew Keller, Waunakee, Sr.
Josh Jansen, DeForest, Sr.
Nate Gapinski, Watertown, Sr.
Second Team
Brady Helbing, Beaver Dam, Sr.
Drew Evans, Fort Atkinson, Sr.
Brogan McIntrye, Milton, Jr.
Ty Fernholz, Stoughton, Sp.
Joey Fuhremann, Waunakee, Sr.
Honorable mention
Tyler Bunkoske, Beaver Dam, Sr.
Tim Fredrickson, DeForest, Sr.
Brody Hartig, DeForest, Jr.
Carson Baker, Fort Atkinson, Sr.
Tommy Widner, Milton, Sr.
Jordan Hibner, Monona Grove, Sr.
Luke Fernholz, Stoughton, Sr.
Sawyer Schipper, Stoughton, Sp.
Ollie Meyers, Watertown, Sr.
Aidan Driscoll, Waunakee, Sr.
Player of the Year — Max Weisbrod, DeForest, Sr.
Unanimous selection
