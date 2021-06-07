ASHIPPUN — Brad Wittnebel threw six shutout innings and Neosho backed him with 11 hits in a 10-0 Rock River League win over Ashippun on Saturday.

Wittnebel scattered four hits and struck out eight. Austin Gellar pitched a scoreless seventh in relief and drove in two runs out of the leadoff spot.

Zach Lauersdorf, Jacob Savana and Jacob Bickert each had two hits for the Rockets. Lauersdorf and Sevana drove in two runs each.

Adam Gross had two hits for Ashippun.

NEOSHO 10, ASHIPPUN 0

Neosho 001 142 2 — 10 11 2

Ashippun 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

WP: Wittnebel

LP: P. Kraemer

Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 5-1-1-2, Lauersdorf 3-1-2-2, Crabtree 1-0-0-0, Proehl 2-2-0-0, Jacobson 3-1-1-0, Brewer 4-0-1-1, Gackstatter 1-0-1-0, Sprtel 2-2-1-1, Savana 2-2-2-2, Karpelenia 2-0-0-0, Bickert 2-1-2-0, Sutter 3-0-0-1 Totals 30-10-11-9

Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Herr 2-0-1-0, B. Ryan 1-0-0-0, Leslie 4-0-0-0, Becker 3-0-1-0, Pierson 2-0-0-0, Gross 3-0-2-0, Kraemer 3-0-0-0, Gilleran 2-0-0-0, T. Ryan 1-0-0-0, M. Kraemer 2-0-0-0, Sjoberg 1-0-0-0, J. Kraemer 2-0-0-0 Totals 26-0-4-0

2B — N (Jacobson, Brewer, Savana)

Pitching — HO: Wittnebel (N) 4 in 6, Gellar (N) 0 in 1, P. Kraemer (A) 1 in 3.2, Herr (A) 8 in 2.1, Leslie (A) 2 in 0.2. R: Wittnebel (N) 0, Gellar (N) 0, P. Kraemer (A) 2, Herr (A) 6, Leslie (A) 2. SO: Wittnebel (N) 8, Gellar (N) 0, P. Kraemer (A) 6, Herr (A) 1, Leslie (H) 1. BB: Wittnebel (N) 2, Gellar (N) 1, P. Kraemer (A) 9, Herr (A) 0, Leslie (A) 1

Recommended for you

Load comments