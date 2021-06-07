ASHIPPUN — Brad Wittnebel threw six shutout innings and Neosho backed him with 11 hits in a 10-0 Rock River League win over Ashippun on Saturday.
Wittnebel scattered four hits and struck out eight. Austin Gellar pitched a scoreless seventh in relief and drove in two runs out of the leadoff spot.
Zach Lauersdorf, Jacob Savana and Jacob Bickert each had two hits for the Rockets. Lauersdorf and Sevana drove in two runs each.
Adam Gross had two hits for Ashippun.
NEOSHO 10, ASHIPPUN 0
Neosho 001 142 2 — 10 11 2
Ashippun 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
WP: Wittnebel
LP: P. Kraemer
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 5-1-1-2, Lauersdorf 3-1-2-2, Crabtree 1-0-0-0, Proehl 2-2-0-0, Jacobson 3-1-1-0, Brewer 4-0-1-1, Gackstatter 1-0-1-0, Sprtel 2-2-1-1, Savana 2-2-2-2, Karpelenia 2-0-0-0, Bickert 2-1-2-0, Sutter 3-0-0-1 Totals 30-10-11-9
Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Herr 2-0-1-0, B. Ryan 1-0-0-0, Leslie 4-0-0-0, Becker 3-0-1-0, Pierson 2-0-0-0, Gross 3-0-2-0, Kraemer 3-0-0-0, Gilleran 2-0-0-0, T. Ryan 1-0-0-0, M. Kraemer 2-0-0-0, Sjoberg 1-0-0-0, J. Kraemer 2-0-0-0 Totals 26-0-4-0
2B — N (Jacobson, Brewer, Savana)
Pitching — HO: Wittnebel (N) 4 in 6, Gellar (N) 0 in 1, P. Kraemer (A) 1 in 3.2, Herr (A) 8 in 2.1, Leslie (A) 2 in 0.2. R: Wittnebel (N) 0, Gellar (N) 0, P. Kraemer (A) 2, Herr (A) 6, Leslie (A) 2. SO: Wittnebel (N) 8, Gellar (N) 0, P. Kraemer (A) 6, Herr (A) 1, Leslie (H) 1. BB: Wittnebel (N) 2, Gellar (N) 1, P. Kraemer (A) 9, Herr (A) 0, Leslie (A) 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.