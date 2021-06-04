LAKE MILLS — Gabe Uttech hit a two-run home run in the second inning to help the Lakeside Lutheran baseball team to an early lead and eventually a 6-3 Capitol North win over rival Lake Mills Thursday at Campus Field.
Uttech’s home run on a 2-1 pitch gave the Warriors (10-6, 6-3 Capitol North) a 3-0 lead with two outs in the second. Lakeside led 5-0 after the top of the fourth before Lake Mills plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Uttech finished the game 3-for-4, scoring twice. Nate Yaroch, Riley Schmidt and Eli Buchta each notched two hits.
Ian Olszewski pitched five innings for Lakeside, giving up two hits and three earned runs. He finished with five strikeouts, earning the win. Uttech pitched the final two innings, striking out four while allowing one hit.
Olszewski helped his own cause with a two-out run-scoring single in the first.
For Lake Mills (8-11, 1-8), Sam Giombetti double to open the fourth and scored on a sacrifice fly by Derek Bruce. Caden Belling made it a 5-2 game later in the inning, stealing home on a double steal play.
Buchta’s two-out base knock made it 6-2 in the fifth. The L-Cats had a rally going in their half of the inning after a pair of walks and a wild pitch resulted in two runners in scoring position with no out. Lakeside squashed it with a 4-6-3 double play, which did lead to a run but no more additional damage was done in the inning.
Eddy Eveland pitched six innings, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs for the L-Cats.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6,
LAKE MILLS 3
Lakeside 120 210 0 — 6 11 0
Lake Mills 000 210 0 — 3 3 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Olszewski 5-2-3-4-5, Uttech 2-1-0-1-4; LM: Eveland 6-10-4-2-3, Foster 1-1-0-1-0.
Leading hitters — LL: Uttech 3x4 (HR), Yaroch 2x5, Schmidt 2x4, Buchta 2x3; LM: Giombetti (2B).
