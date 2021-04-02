JEFFERSON — The Jefferson boys soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with visiting Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld in a nonconference game on Thursday.

Bryan Loyo opened the scoring with a 13th-minute goal, adding a penalty-kick score in the 90th minute that was the equalizer for the Eagles (0-1-1).

“We played much better tonight,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Samuel El-Beri said. “Our defense was great, stopping everyone who came their way. We function like one unit, but we made two mistakes and payed for it on penalty kicks.

“We did not gave up until the final minute when Raul Perez got taken down in the box and Bryan Loyo made the penalty to tie the game.”

The Vanguards had a pair of penalty-kick scores by Scott Ford, one in the 43rd minute and another in the 74th minute that made it 2-1.

Jefferson goalie Brock Pinnow tallied five saves and the team held a 9-6 advantage in shots on goal.

The Eagles open Rock Valley Conference play against Edgerton at home on Monday starting at 6:45 p.m.

WIS. HEIGHTS/BARNEVELD 2, JEFFERSON 2

Wi. Heights/Barn. 1 1 — 2

Jefferson 1 1 — 2

First half: J, Loyo, 12:46; WHB, Ford, 42:00 (pk)

Second half: WHB, Ford, 73:24 (pk); J, Loyo, 89:56 (pk)

Saves: WHB (Peterson) 8; J (Pinnow) 5.

