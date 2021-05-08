HUSTISFORD — Junior Kyle Schupmann hit a three-run home run as part of a six-run sixth inning for the Luther Prep baseball team in a 9-1 nonconference victory over host Hustisford/Dodgeland on Saturday at Firemen's Park.
The Phoenix (5-2) got four effective innings from starter Aiden Paxton, who struck out eight and walked three while giving up one earned run on two hits. Relievers John Meyer (two innings) and Marcus Winkel (one inning) did not allow a run and combined to strike out three while giving up two total hits.
Schupmann, Jackson Heiman and Owen Ernest all had two-hit performances.
LPS opened the scoring in the second, capitalizing on the first of four H/D errors. David Baumann and Heiman had run-scoring hits in the third as the Phoenix made it 3-0. Alex Eggelston helped his own cause with an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning. Aaron Neyhart and Marcus Winkel each had RBI base knocks preceding Schupmann's blast on a 2-1 delivery with one down in the sixth.
Eggelston was saddled with the loss, working 5 1/3 innings and allowing five earned on eight hits while striking out three as the team fell to 3-3 this season.
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Deerfield on Monday at 5 p.m.
Luther Prep hosts Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 9,
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 1
Luther Prep 012 006 0 — 9 12 2
Hustisford/D’land 001 000 0 — 1 4 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Paxton (W; 4-2-1-1-8-3), Meyer (2-2-0-0-1-1), Winkel (1-0-0-0-2-0); H: Eggelston (L; 5.1-8-7-5-3-1), Grudzinski (0.2-2-2-2-1-0); Raabe (1-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — LP: Schupmann 2x3 (HR, 2R, 3BI), Baumann (2B), Cox (2B), Winkel (2BI), Heiman 2x4, Ernest 2x4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.