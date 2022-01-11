Fall River tops Waterloo Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FALL RIVER — Colin Vieth scored 20 points for Fall River in a 64-51 victory over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Monday.Benny Marshall scored 19 points and Cooper Setz added 12 to lead Waterloo (1-10).“Tough, hard fought game,” Waterloo boys basketball coach Trevor Deppe said. "Guys had to step up with Eugene (Wolff) missing and alot of them did.”Waterloo hosts Johnson Creek tonight.FALL RIVER 64, WATERLOO 51Waterloo 27 24 — 51Fall River 35 29 — 64Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Tschanz 2 0-0 5, Marshall 7 5-6 19, Setz 3 4-6 12, Unzueta 4 0-0 8, Wollin 0 1-2 1, Ugorji 2 2-3 6 Totals 18 12-17 51Fall River (fg ft-fta tp) — Rawls 1 3-4 5, Schultz 5 3-4 16, Blevins 3 3-4 9, Vieth 9 2-5 20, Miller 3 0-0 6, Osterhaus 3 0-0 8 Totals 24 11-17 64Three-point goals — W (Tschanz, Setz 2), FR (Schultz 3, Osterhaus 2)Total fouls — W 13, FR 13 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monterrey not eligible to run as Watertown mayor Downtown cafe finishing remodeling Watertown's 7-Up Bottling preps for sale Marcos P. Dominguez Todd M. Maas Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
