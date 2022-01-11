Shorthanded Pirates lose at Fall River

FALL RIVER — Colin Vieth scored 20 points for Fall River in a 64-51 victory over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Monday.

Benny Marshall scored 19 points and Cooper Setz added 12 to lead Waterloo (1-10).

“Tough, hard fought game,” Waterloo boys basketball coach Trevor Deppe said. "Guys had to step up with Eugene (Wolff) missing and a

lot of them did.”

Waterloo hosts Johnson Creek tonight.

FALL RIVER 64, WATERLOO 51

Waterloo 27 24 — 51

Fall River 35 29 — 64

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Tschanz 2 0-0 5, Marshall 7 5-6 19, Setz 3 4-6 12, Unzueta 4 0-0 8, Wollin 0 1-2 1, Ugorji 2 2-3 6 Totals 18 12-17 51

Fall River (fg ft-fta tp) — Rawls 1 3-4 5, Schultz 5 3-4 16, Blevins 3 3-4 9, Vieth 9 2-5 20, Miller 3 0-0 6, Osterhaus 3 0-0 8 Totals 24 11-17 64

Three-point goals — W (Tschanz, Setz 2), FR (Schultz 3, Osterhaus 2)

Total fouls — W 13, FR 13

