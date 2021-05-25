PALMYRA — Hustisford/Dodgeland split a Saturday doubleheader with Palmyra-Eagle. The host Panthers won the conference game 12-4 to improve to a league-leading 6-1. Hustisford/Dodgeland slipped to 3-3 in conference play.

Dylan Raabe pitched three innings to earn the decision and drove in two runs as Hustisford/Dodgeland won the nonconference game 4-3 in five innings.

On Thursday, Horicon defeated H/D 8-5 at Discher Park.

Daniel Janiszewski threw five innings and struck out seven to earn the decision.

Gavin Thimm had two hits and Carter Schreiber drove in two runs for Hustisford/Dodgeland.

Saturday’s games

PALMYRA-EAGLE 12,

HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 4

Husty/Dodge 000 400 0 — 4 3 6

Palmyra-Eagle 101 604 X — 12 11 2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (B. Thimm L, 3-7-8-7-3-1, Grudzinski 2.1-4-4-3-2-1)

Leading hitters — HD (B. Thimm 2x3, RBI, Eggleston RBI)

HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 4, PALMYRA-EAGLE 3

Husty/Dodge 103 00 — 4 6 3

Palmyra-Eagle 010 02 — 3 6 1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Raabe W 3-5-1-1-1-1, Maas 2-1-2-1-3-1)

Leading hitters — HD (B. Thimm 2x2, RBI, Raabe 2BI)

Thursday’s game

HORICON 8,

HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 5

Husty/Dodge 050 000 0 — 5 6 2

Horicon 120 140 X — 8 8 0

Pitching — (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Maas 1-0-0-0-1-0, Kaemmerer 0.2-0-1-1-1-2, B. Thimm 2-3-3-0-1-0, Eggleston 1.1-3-1-1-2-0, Kohn L, 1-3-3-2-1-1), Hor (Janiszewski W, 5-1-0-0-7-0, Anderson 2-5-5-5-3-2)

Leading hitters — HD (G. Thimm 2x4, RBI, Schreiber 2BI, B. Thimm RBI), Hor (Heine RBI, Gibbs 2x3, 2BI, Frederick 2BI, Anderson RBI)

