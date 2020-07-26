LEBANON — Jake Fischer’s RBI single in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the game-winning hit as the Watertown Cardinals handed the Lebanon Whitetails their first Rock River League Southern Division loss 5-4 on Friday night at Legends Field.
Fischer kicked off a four-run rally in the second inning with a solo home run to center off Lebanon starter Cameron Streich. The rally continued when Zach Fenner walked, advanced to second on Nathan de Galley’s line drive single to left and scored when Logan Richart reached on an error.
Micah Roeseler reached on a fielder’s choice and Luke Roeseler followed with a two-run triple to center to make it 4-0.
Lebanon catcher Louie Demetropoulos picked off Roeseler at third and Streich got out of the inning by striking out Aaron Kumbier swinging.
Watertown starter Trevor Tietz pitched seven scoreless innings in dominant fashion, allowing just one hit while striking out 15 and walking five. Right fielder Micah Roeseler ran down a deep line drive by Cameron Schuett near the foul line and doubled off Noah Zubke at first base for a double play in the sixth.
In the top of the eighth, Tietz led off with a double and scored on Fischer’s line drive single to center to make it 5-0.
Kumbier came on in relief and pitched the final two innings. Lebanon (4-1 RRL) rallied with four runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Zubke began the rally with a one-out single to left, stole second and scored on Tyler Doyle’s fly ball single to center. Doyle scored on Demetroplous’ RBI double to right and scored on Neal Matson’s two-run homer to left.
Kumbier struck out Mike Klawitter to retire the side, then closed the game out in the ninth. Blake Simon and Zubke drew two-out walks but Schuett grounded into a game-ending fielder’s choice.
Streich took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits with nine strikeouts and two walks over eight innings.
WATERTOWN 5, LEBANON 4
Watertown 040 000 010 — 5 9 1
Lebanon 000 000 040 — 4 5 2
WP: Tietz
LP: Streich
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Roeseler 5-1-0-0, L. Roeseler 4-0-2-2, Kumbier 4-0-1-0, Tietz 3-1-2-0, Sellnow 4-0-0-0, Fischer 4-1-2-2, Fenner 2-1-0-0, Rowedder 1-0-0-0, de Galley 4-0-2-0, Richart 4-1-0-0 Totals 35-5-9-4
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Simon 4-0-1-0, Zubke 3-1-1-0, Schuett 5-0-0-0, Doyle 4-1-0-0, Demetropoulos 3-1-1-1, Matson 3-1-1-2, Klawitter 1-0-0-0, Firari 3-0-0-0, Braunschweig 1-0-0-0, Schramm 3-0-0-0, Braker 1-0-0-0 Totals
2B — W (L. Roeseler, Tietz), L (Simon, Demetropoulos)
3B — W (L. Roeseler)
HR — W (Fischer), L (Matson)
Pitching — HO: Tietz (W) 1 in 7, Kumbier (W) 3 in 2, Streich (L) 9 in 8, Schuett (L) 0 in 1. R: Tietz (W) 0, Kumbier (W) 4, Streich (L) 5, Schuett (L) 0. SO: Tietz (W) 15, Kumbier (W) 3, Streich (L) 9, Schuett (L) 1. BB: Tietz (W) 5, Kumbier (W) 2, Streich (L) 2, Schuett (L) 0
Sunday’s game
WATERTOWN 15, FARMINGTON 5
Watertown overcame an early 4-0 deficit and rolled to a 15-5 Rock River League Southern Division win over Farmington on Sunday at Washington Park.
The Cardinals scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead for good. The top of the order combined for eight RBIs. Micah Roeseler and Luke Roeseler each drove in three runs and Alex Ryan drove in two. Ryan and Jake Fischer each had three hits.
Fischer started for Watertown and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks over two innings. Ryan earned the win in middle relief, allowing one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk over four innings. Derek Rowedder finished up with two innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit while striking out three.
Carter Schneider took the loss for the Flames, allowing 14 runs (seven earned) on 15 hits with no strikeouts and three walks over six innings. Schneider led Farmington with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the second inning which gave the Flames their 4-0 lead.
Watertown (4-2 RRL) hosts Milton on Saturday and Johnson Creek on Sunday.
WATERTOWN 15,
FARMINGTON 5
Farmington 130 100 00X — 5 9 5
Watertown 051 134 01X — 15 17 2
WP: Ryan
LP: Schneider
Farmington (ab-r-h-rbi) — Pillard 1-1-0-0, Buchta 4-1-1-1, Schneider 3-1-2-3, Schultz 4-0-2-0, Purpi 3-0-1-0, Schultz 4-0-1-0, Hodel 3-0-0-0, Tony Everard 4-1-1-0, Missali 4-1-1-0 Totals 30-5-9-4
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Roeseler 6-2-1-3, L. Roeseler 5-1-2-3, Ryan 5-0-3-2, deGalley 5-0-1-1, Fischer 4-2-3-0, Sellnow 4-1-1-0, Fener 4-2-2-2, Rowedder 4-3-2-1, Dominguez 2-2-1-1, Foltz 1-2-1-1 Totals 40-15-17-14
2B — F (Schultz, Schneider), W (Fenner, Foltz, Ryan)
Pitching — HO: Schneider (F) 15 in 6, Buchta (F) 2 in 1.1, Fischer (W) 4 in 2, Ryan (W) 4 in 4, Rowedder (W) 1 in 2. R: Schneider (F) 14, Buchta (F) 1, Fischer (W) 4, Ryan (W) 1, Rowedder (W) 0
