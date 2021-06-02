LAKE MILLS — Kendra Blake homered and Kieghtan Rank pitched a complete game to lead Lakeside Lutheran's softball team to a 7-2 nonconference win over visiting Marshall on Tuesday.
Blake connected on a two-run home run to cap off a three-run first inning for the Warriors. Lakeside Lutheran (9-9) didn't looking back, as the Warriors held their lead the rest of the game.
"We had a nice game," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "Kieghtan Rank attacked the strike zone in the circle and we got timely hitting from the middle of our lineup. Kendra Blake had a two-run home run in the first and Olyvia Uecker had a solid night at the plate right in front of Kendra and scored two runs. It was a nice win to start the week."
Blake tied a game-high with two RBIs. Olyvia Uecker also drove in a pair of runs and went 2-for-3.
Rank worked all seven innings in the circle for Lakeside, striking out four while allowing five hits. She walked just one on her way to surrendering two earned runs.
Jenna Swanlund led Marshall with a 2-for-3 performance. Emily Brodbeck pitched a complete game for the Cardinals, striking out seven while giving up three earned runs in the loss.
The Warriors host Lodi today at 4 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7, MARSHALL 2
Marshall 000 200 0 — 2 5 4
Lakeside 303 001 X — 7 6 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — M: Brodbeck 6-6-3-3-7; LL: Rank 7-5-2-1-4.
Leading hitters — M: Rateike 2B, Swanlund 2x3 (2B), Luzenski 2B; LL: Uecker 2x3 (2B), Blake 2x3 (HR).
