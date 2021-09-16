Watertown’s football team travels to face Waunakee in a Badger-Large contest on Friday.
Waunakee remains a gold standard program. The Warriors enter the game with a 4-0 record, having outscored opponents 104-13 thus far.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge this week,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “They just continue to reload and have an outstanding team. They are an elite program. They are ranked No. 1 in the state in D2 and the are one of the top five teams in the state in any division. It definitely will be a challenge. They don’t have any weak spots. They are big up front. They have great athletes on the perimeter on both sides and they are well coached (by Hall of Famer Pat Rice).
“We always try to prepare like any other game, to get better at the fundamentals. There are things we are doing well, but there are things we can improve on. We know this is easily one of the toughest opponents we’ll face this year and we are looking forward to the challenge.”
Waunakee may be difficult to match up against, but the Warriors won’t be difficult in terms of film study.
“Offensively, they run a very similar style offense as we do with the spread,” Kamrath said. “They use almost all the same route and pass concepts. There’s a lot of familiarity, even though we haven’t played them in a couple years. We know their offensive coordinator, Andy Rice, pretty well.
“Up front, we match up well. We have to do a better job on the perimeter of not getting beat over the top. Against Beaver Dam, we had breakdowns and lost position on those one-on-one balls. We’ll face even better athletes this week, so that will be a point of emphasis. We have to make some plays, get some breaks, create some turnovers and limit their possessions.”
Waunakee has a pair of D1 recruits on offense. Tight end Andrew Keller is committed to Iowa State. Offensive tackle Jack Dotzler is committed to Iowa.
“They have a couple scholarship level kids who are both seniors who are both very good,” Kamrath said. “They haven’t had a ton of D1 kids, but they’ve have enough of them, and they have plenty of big, physical athletic kids around them.”
Defensively, Waunakee is a base 43 team
“They played that the first four games,” Kamrath said. “The last two times we played them, they switched to something else to give us a different look. We’ll prepare for both. We could see a 43 or we could see a 33 stack. We’ve had some success against it. We play more with the tight end than we did. That may affect how they try to defend us. I hope we can run the ball and establish the line of scrimmage. That would certainly help. They will probably play man against us and dare us to pass the ball and think they can win one on one matchups. We have to be good in both areas. When you play any good offensive team, you have to be smart with the football and take care of it, win the clock and maintain possession as well.
“There are lots of challenges, but I get super excited about these games. Nobody gives you a chance to win. You’re outmatched physically and athletically, but we have good athletes, too, and you do see upsets. It’s about giving kids the confidence to believe there’s a way to win. We’ve had games in past where we’ve been outmatched and found ways to be be competitive and won a couple of them.”
Watertown senior quarterback Caleb Huff provided a huge bright spot last week with some of the best downfield throws of his career, two of which went for scores.
“Caleb’s knee was not 100 percent, but he played really well,” Kamrath said. “We have so many guys battling both ways. It comes down to how many one on ones do we win or lose, can we run the ball, can we defend the pass better than the last couple games.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.