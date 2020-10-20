PRAIRIE DU SAC — The fifth-seeded Watertown volleyball team lost at fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie 25-12, 25-19, 25-23 in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
“Sauk Prairie is a very talented team and we knew it was going to be a defensive battle from the beginning,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “Our serve receive allowed our hitters to get them out of system, forcing their offensive to adjust.”
Senior outside hitter Kennedy Pugh led the Goslings (4-8) with five kills and also had six digs and an ace.
Senior right side Alayna Westenberg had four kills, three assists and 1.5 blocks.
Senior defensive specialist Elise Hickey had a team-best 12 digs and sophomore setter Payton Roets had a team-high nine assists, also registering five digs and an ace.
Sophomore middle hitter Abigail Walsh had 1.5 blocks and three kills. Senior outside hitter Abigail Stas also served an ace.
“We are really proud of our seniors and are thankful for the leadership they provided all season long,” Steuerwald said. “They will be missed and we wish them the best in their future endeavors.”
The Eagles (19-5) will play at top-seeded Oconomowoc in semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m.
