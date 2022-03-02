HUSTISFORD — Senior guard Gavin Thimm scored a game-high 33 points as third-seeded Hustisford routed 14th-seeded Valley Christian 66-35 in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Hustisford (17-6) led 32-14 at halftime behind 14 points from Thimm and six points from Braden Peplinski. Thimm poured in 19 of his points in the second half, including five of his team’s seven 3-pointers for the game.
Senior forward Blake Peplinski added 12 rebounds and nine assists. Thimm added six assists and four steals. Josh Peplinski and Nathan Newville each added five rebounds.
"I started all five Peplinski’s tonight, which may be a first ever in the history of high school basketball," Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said.
"It was a special moment and Austin scored our first points of the game. It's hard to play a team you have beaten convincingly twice already because they have nothing to lose and they played very well until we stepped up our defense midway through the first half and built a 16 point lead and when Gavin stole the ball with four seconds left in the first half and slammed down a thunderous two hand dunk to put us up by 18.
"It was a glimpse of things to come in the second half. Gavin came out ed hot after the break, hitting five 3’s in s row. He finished with 33 and played at another level on both ends, adding four steals.
"We played very unselfish dishing out 24 assists with Gavin and Blake dishing out six each. Josh had five and Nathan had four, many to Braden and Caleb (Peplinski) who scored 10 each inside.
Blake had his usual monster game on the boards with 12 rebounds. Josh and Nathan grabbed five rebounds and Caleb had four."
Hustisford will host sixth-seeded Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Providence Academy in a regional semifinal on Friday.
"One game down and now we need to put all our focus on playing as a team on Friday night against a very good Green bay New Lutheran team," Hopfinger said. "I look forward to my team giving everything they’ve got for 36 minutes."
HUSTISFORD 66, VALLEY CHRISTIAN 35
Valley Christian 14 21 — 35
Hustisford 32 34 — 66
Valley Christian (fg ft-fta tp) — Kehoe 3 0-2 7, I. Humiston 1 0-0 3, Vorass 1 0-0 3, Martin 3 0-0 9, Giannapolous 1 1-3 3, E. Humiston 3 3-4 10 Totals 12 4-10 35
Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — C. Peplinski 4 2-2 1‘0, J. Peplinski 2 0-0 4, Newville 1 0-0 2, G. Thimm 13 0-0 33, Br. Peplinski 5 0-3 10, Maas 1 0-0 2, Bl. Peplinski 1 0-0 2, A. Peplinski 1 1-2 3 Totals 28 3-7 66
Three-point goals — VC (Kehoe, I. Humiston, Vorass, Martin 3, E. Humiston), H (Thimm 7)
Total fouls — VC 10, H 8
