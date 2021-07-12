Cameron Streich
Lebanon pitcher Cameron Streich delivers during a recent game against Johnson Creek. Streich struck out 16 as part of a no-hitter for the Whitetails in a 5-0 win at Helenville on Sunday.

 Kevin Wilson

HELENVILLE — Cameron Streich pitched a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts to lead the Lebanon Whitetails to a 5-0 Rock River League victory over the Helenville Rebels on Sunday.

Owen Ernest foiled Streich’s bid for a perfect game by drawing a walk.

Lebanon scored four runs in the fifth inning off Rebels starter Jeffery Comfort and added one more run in the eighth. Tyler Doyle homered for the Whitetails. He and Cameron Schuett each drove in two runs. Daniel Hackbarth had the other RBI. Schuett had two of Lebanon’s six hits.

Comfort allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and four walks over eight innings.

LEBANON 5, HELENVILLE 0

Lebanon 000 040 010 — 5 6 0

Helenville 000 000 000 — 0 0 2

WP: Streich LP: J. Comfort

Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Semon 5-0-1-0, Firari 5-0-0-0, Schuett 5-1-2-2, Doyle 4-1-1-2, Herpel 3-1-1-0, Demetropoulos 2-0-0-0, Noyce 3-0-0-0, Hackbarth 2-1-1-1, Klawitter 4-1-0-0 Totals 33-5-6-5

Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Draeger 4-0-0-0, J. Comfort 4-0-0-0, Palm 3-0-0-0, Schoonover 3-0-0-0, J. Kostroski 2-0-0-0, N. Kostroski 2-0-0-0, Ernest 2-0-0-0, O’Brien 3-0-0-0, D. Comfort 2-0-0-0, Clark 1-0-0-0, Seeber 2-0-0-0 Totals 27-0-0-0

HR — L (Doyle)

Pitching — HO: Streich (L) 0 in 9, J. Comfort (H) 6 in 8, Schoonover (H) 0 in 1. R: Streich (L) 0, J. Comfort (H) 5, Schoonover (H) 0. SO: Streich (L) 16, J. Comfort (H) 3, Schoonover (H) 2. BB: Streich (L) 1, J. Comfort (H) 4, Schoonover (H) 0

